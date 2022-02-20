2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 16

Things are getting tight in the top of the Southeastern Conference as we head into the final two weeks of the regular season.

There are just two weeks left in the regular season of college basketball, and the competition is beginning to heat up to reflect it.

After losing big at Tennessee, Kentucky picked up a big victory against Alabama on Saturday, turning things around late in the first half and riding a successful offense that seemingly couldn't miss over the game's final 20 minutes. The Wildcats from the 2020-21 season are gone, and the Kentucky of old is back.

Auburn also experienced a week where it went 1-1, beating Vanderbilt 94-80 on Wednesday before falling on the road at Florida 63-62 on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers could still very well be the best team in the conference, but two losses in the past two weeks keeps them squarely in second this week.

It's hard to believe that there is just four regular-season games remaining for the majority of SEC teams. With each team fighting for the best seeding possible in the SEC Tournament, it's sure to be a wild final two weeks of the season with so many teams hanging in the middle of the pack.

Here are the biggest winners and losers this week:

USA Today Biggest winner: Florida — After falling at Texas A&M 56-55 on Tuesday, the Gators picked up a huge win on Saturday at home, downing No. 2 Auburn 63-62 for their biggest win of the season. With the win, Florida is now tied with LSU, Alabama and South Carolina with a 7-7 SEC record, putting it in a great position to strike for a first-round bye in the SEC Tournament should other factors fall its way. The Gators rise from seventh to fifth this week. USA Today Biggest loser: Missouri — The Tigers didn't just lose twice last week, but they lost in lopsided fashion on both occasions. On Tuesday, Missouri lost to Arkansas 76-57 before turning around and getting trounced at Mississippi State 68-49. The Tigers fall from 12th to 13th this week. 2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 16 1. Kentucky (22-5, 11-3) 2. Auburn (24-3 overall, 12-2 SEC) 3. Arkansas (21-6, 10-4) 4. Tennessee (19-7, 10-4) 5. Florida (17-10, 7-7) 6. Alabama (17-10, 7-7) 7. LSU (19-8, 7-7) 8. South Carolina (16-10, 7-7) 9. Mississippi State (15-11, 6-7) 10. Vanderbilt (14-12, 6-8) 11. Texas A&M (16-11, 5-9) 12. Ole Miss (13-14, 4-10) 13. Missouri (10-16, 4-9) 14. Georgia (6-21, 1-13)

This Week's SEC Schedule: Feb. 20-26, 2022

Sunday, Feb. 20

Mississippi State at Missouri — 7 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Monday, Feb. 21

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday, Feb. 22

No. 16 Tennessee at Missouri — 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Georgia at Texas A&M — 6 p.m. CT, ESPNU

No. 23 Arkansas at Florida — 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2

No. 25 Alabama at Vanderbilt — 8 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Mississippi State at South Carolina — 5:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Ole Miss at No. 2 Auburn — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

LSU at No. 4 Kentucky — 8 p.m. CT, ESPN

Thursday, Feb. 24

No Games Scheduled.

Friday, Feb. 25

No Games Scheduled.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Florida at Georgia — 11 a.m. CT, ESPN2

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State — Noon CT, SEC Network

No. 4 Kentucky at No. 23 Arkansas — 1 p.m. CT, CBS

Texas A&M at Ole Miss — 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

No. 2 Auburn at No. 16 Tennessee — 3 p.m. CT, ESPN/2

South Carolina at No. 25 Alabama — 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Missouri at LSU — 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network