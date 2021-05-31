Sports Illustrated home
2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament Schedule, TV Info and How to Watch

A total of nine teams from the Southeastern Conference made the national field of 64 teams
Author:
Publish date:

705 games since Vanderbilt won the 2019 Men's College World Series, the 2021 NCAA Baseball Tournament's field of 64 is set.

The 2020 NCAA Baseball Championship did not occur in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, yet an action-packed 2021 season occurred and the field is primed for some exciting matchups.

To no one's surprise, SEC Tournament and conference regular-season champions Arkansas is the No. 1-overall seed in the tournament, followed by Texas, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Arizona rounding out to top-5 overall seeds.

TCU, Mississippi State and Texas Tech round out the top eight. In total, nine teams out of the Southeastern Conference were selected to participate in an NCAA Regional.

All games will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks.

Here is the full field of competitors in the 2021 NCA Baseball Tournament, along with a tournament schedule and bracket.

Top Eight Overall Seeds

1. Arkansas

2. Texas

3. Tennessee

4. Vanderbilt

5. Arizona

6. TCU

7. Mississippi State

8. Texas Tech

Regional Selections with TV Listings

(Sorted by alphabetical order; All games scheduled for Friday, June 4; All times Central)

Austin, Texas: Texas (42-15)

  1. Texas (42-15)
  2. Arizona State (32-20)
  3. Fairfield (37-3)
  4. Southern (20-28)

Columbia, South Carolina: South Carolina (33-21)

  1. Old Dominion (42-14)
  2. South Carolina (33-21)
  3. Virginia (29-23)
  4. Jacksonville (16-32)

Eugene, Oregon: Oregon (37-14)

  1. Oregon (37-14)
  2. Gonzaga (33-17)
  3. LSU (34-22)
  4. Central Connecticut (28-13)

Fayetteville, Arkansas: Arkansas (46-10)

  1. Arkansas (46-10)
  2. Nebraska (31-12)
  3. Northeastern (36-10)
  4. NJIT (26-22)

Fort Worth, Texas: TCU (40-17)

  1. TCU (40-17)
  2. Oregon State (34-22)
  3. Dallas Baptist (37-15)
  4. McNeese (32-28)

Gainesville, Florida: Florida (38-20)

  1. Florida (38-20)
  2. Miami (32-19)
  3. South Alabama (33-20)
  4. South Florida (28-27)

Greenville, North Carolina: East Carolina (41-15)

  1. East Carolina (41-15)
  2. Charlotte (39-19)
  3. Maryland (28-16)
  4. Norfolk State (25-26)

Knoxville, Tennessee: Tennessee (45-16)

  1. Tennessee (45-16)
  2. Duke (32-20)
  3. Liberty (39-14)
  4. Wright State (35-11)

Lubbock, Texas: Texas Tech (36-15)

  1. Texas Tech (36-15)
  2. UCLA (35-18)
  3. North Carolina (27-25)
  4. Army (28-23)

Nashville, Tennessee: Vanderbilt (40-15)

  1. Vanderbilt (40-15)
  2. Georgia Tech (29-23)
  3. Indiana State (30-19)
  4. Presbyterian (22-21)

Oxford, Mississippi: Ole Miss (41-19)

  1. Ole Miss (41-19)
  2. Southern Miss (37-19)
  3. Florida State (30-22)
  4. SE Missouri State (30-20)

Ruston, Louisiana: Louisiana Tech (40-18)

  1. Louisiana Tech (40-18)
  2. NC State (30-17)
  3. Alabama (31-24)
  4. Rider (23-16)

South Bend, Indiana: Notre Dame (30-11)

  1. Notre Dame (30-11)
  2. UConn (33-18)
  3. Michigan (27-17)
  4. Central Michigan (40-16)

Stanford, California: Stanford (33-14)

  1. Stanford (33-14)
  2. UC Irvine (40-16)
  3. Nevada (25-18)
  4. North Dakota State (41-17)

Starkville, Mississippi: Mississippi St. (40-15)

  1. Mississippi State (40-15)
  2. VCU (37-14)
  3. Campbell (35-16)
  4. Samford (35-22)

Tucson, Arizona: Arizona (40-15)

  1. Arizona (40-15)
  2. Oklahoma State (35-17-1)
  3. UC Santa Barbara (39-18)
  4. Grand Canyon (39-19-1)

Tournament Schedule:

  • Regionals: Friday, June 4 through Monday, June 7
  • Super Regionals: Friday, June 11 through Monday, June 14
  • CWS Opening Celebration Day — Friday, June 18
  • First day of CWS games — Saturday, June 19
  • CWS Finals — Start Monday, June 28 (best out of 3)
  • Final championship game — Tuesday/Wednesday, June 29/30

Bracket:

Screen Shot 2021-05-31 at 11.47.54 AM

TV Times

Friday's games

All times ET

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

#1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. #4 NJIT (26-22), 2 p.m., ESPN3

#2 Nebraska (31-12) vs. #3 Northeastern (36-10), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

#1 Texas (42-15) vs. #4 Southern U. (20-28), 1 p.m., LHN

#2 Arizona State (32-20) vs. #3 Fairfield (37-3), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee

#2 Duke (32-20) vs. #3 Liberty (39-14), 11 a.m., ACCN

#1 Tennessee (45-16) vs. #4 Wright State (35-11), 5 p.m., ESPN3

Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt

#2 Georgia Tech (29-23) vs. #3 Indiana State (30-19), noon, ESPN3

#1 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. #4 Presbyterian (22-21), 6 p.m., SECN

Tucson Regional hosted by Arizona

#2 Oklahoma State (35-17-1) vs. #3 UC Santa Barbara (39-18), 3 p.m., ESPN3

#1 Arizona (40-15) vs. #4 Grand Canyon (39-19-1), 9 p.m., ESPN3

Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU

#2 Oregon State (34-22) vs. #3 DBU (37-15), 1 p.m., ESPN3

#1 TCU (40-17) vs. #4 McNeese (32-28), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi State

#1 Mississippi State (40-15) vs. #4 Samford (35-22), 2 p.m., ESPN3

#2 VCU (37-14) vs. #3 Campbell (35-16), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech

#1 Texas Tech (36-15) vs. #4 Army West Point (28-23), 11 a.m., ESPNU

#2 UCLA (35-18) vs. #3 North Carolina (27-25), 6 p.m., TBD

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

#1 Stanford (33-14) vs. #4 North Dakota State (41-17), 3 p.m., ESPN3

#2 UC Irvine (40-16) vs. #3 Nevada (25-18), 8 p.m., ESPN3

South Bend Regional hosted by Notre Dame

#1 Notre Dame (30-11) vs. #4 Central Michigan (40-16), noon, ESPN3

#2 UConn (33-17) vs. #3 Michigan (27-17), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina

#2 South Carolina (33-21) vs. #3 Virginia (29-23), 11 a.m., ESPN2

#1 Old Dominion (42-14) vs. #4 Jacksonville (16-32), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss

#2 Southern Miss (37-19) vs. #3 Florida State (30-22), 2 p.m., ESPNU

#1 Ole Miss (41-19) vs. #4 Southeast Missouri State (30-20), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

#1 East Carolina (41-15) vs. #4 Norfolk State (25-26), 11 a.m., ESPN3

#2 Charlotte (39-19) vs. #3 Maryland (28-16), 5 p.m., ESPN3

Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon

#1 Oregon (37-14) vs. Central Connecticut State (28-13), 4 p.m., ESPN3

#2 Gonzaga (33-17) vs. #3 LSU (34-22), 9 p.m., ESPN3

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

#1 Florida (38-20) vs. #4 South Florida (28-27), 11 a.m.., SECN

#2 Miami (FL) (32-19) vs. #3 South Alabama (33-20), 4 p.m., ACCN

Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech

#2 NC State (30-17) vs. #3 Alabama (31-24), 2 p.m., ESPN3

#1 Louisiana Tech (40-18) vs. #4 Rider (23-16), 6 p.m., ESPN3

