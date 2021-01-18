2021 NFL Draft Roundup: Four Alabama Underclassmen to Enter Draft

The deadline for college football underclassmen to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft was 3 p.m. CT on Monday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of four Alabama football underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones, junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, junior cornerback Patrick Surtain II and redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman Christian Barmore will all be leaving the Crimson Tide and will take their football careers onward to the NFL.

The four Alabama athletes all made their formal announcements last Thursday in a press conference held at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.

The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft was Monday at 3 p.m. CT. As of the writing of this story, the four that previously made their decisions known are the only four Crimson Tide underclassmen slated to depart.

A few hours before the foursome's announcements, redshirt-junior defensive lineman Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis announced that he will be returning for an additional season at Alabama rather than making his way to the NFL.

Mathis made his announcement via Twitter:

Junior linebacker Ale Kaho is the only other Alabama underclassman that has publicly announced that he will be returning.

Across college football, other notable early departures are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. In the SEC, LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. along with Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes will also be leaving their respective schools to take part in the draft.

Below is a list of all underclassmen in the NCAA that have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, listed in alphabetical order by school. This list will be updated if more announcements are revealed post-deadline.

Underclassmen Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft

Alabama

Christian Barmore, DT

Mac Jones, QB

Patrick Surtain II, CB

Jaylen Waddle, WR

Arizona State

Aashari Crosswell, S

Auburn

Anthony Schwartz, WR

Jamien Sherwood, S

Seth Williams, WR

Boston College

Hunter Long, TE

Isaiah McDuffie, LB

Buffalo

Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

BYU

Brady Christensen, OT

Dax Milne, WR

Zach Wilson, QB

Cincinnati

James Hudson, OT

Clemson

Jackson Carman, OT

Trevor Lawrence, QB

Duke

Chris Rumph II, DE

East Carolina

Blake Proehl, WR

Florida

Evan McPherson, K

Kyle Pitts, TE

Marco Wilson, CB

Florida A&M

Calvin Ashley, OL

Florida State

Joshua Kaindoh, DE

Asante Samuel Jr., CB

Georgia

Tyson Campbell, CB

Trey Hill, C

Azeez Ojulari, EDGE

Eric Stokes, CB

Illinois

Kendrick Green, OG

Indiana

Jamar Johnson, S

Stevie Scott III, RB

Iowa

Daviyon Nixon, DT

Kansas

Pooka Williams Jr., RB

Kansas State

Wyatt Hubert, DE

Kent State

Isaiah McKoy, WR

Kentucky

Jamin Davis, LB

Kelvin Joseph, CB

Louisville

Tutu Atwell, WR

Javian Hawkins, RB

LSU

Ja'Marr Chase, WR

Terrace Marshall Jr., WR

Tyler Shelvin, DT

Marshall

Brenden Knox, RB

Memphis

Kenneth Gainwell, RB

Miami

Brevin Jordan, TE

Jaelan Phillips, EDGE

Gregory Rousseau, EDGE

Michigan

Jalen Mayfield, OL

Cameron McGrone, LB

Michigan State

Shakur Brown, CB

Minnesota

Rashod Bateman, WR

Benjamin St-Juste, CB

Mississippi (Ole Miss)

Elijah Moore, WR

Mississippi State

Marcus Murphy, S

Missouri

Nick Bolton, LB

Larry Borom, OL

N.C. State

Alim McNeill, DT

North Carolina

Dyami Brown, WR

Javonte Williams, RB

North Dakota State

Trey Lance, QB

Northwestern

Greg Newsome II, CB

Notre Dame

Aaron Banks, OG

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB

Tommy Tremble, TE

Ohio State

Justin Fields, QB

Shaun Wade, CB

Oklahoma

Adrian Ealy, OT

Creed Humphrey, C

Tre Norwood, CB

Ronnie Perkins, DE

Oklahoma State

Kolby Harvell-Peel, S

Chuba Hubbard, RB

Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB

Oregon

Jevon Holland, S

Penei Sewell, OT

Oregon State

Jermar Jefferson, RB

Nahshon Wright, CB

Penn State

Pat Freiermuth, TE

Jayson Oweh, edge rusher

Micah Parsons, LB

Pittsburgh

Paris Ford, S

Jaylen Twyman, DT

San Diego State

Darren Hall, CB

South Carolina

Jaycee Horn, CB

Ernest Jones, LB

Israel Mukuamu, CB

Stanford

Paulson Adebo, CB

Drew Dalman, C

Simi Fehoko, WR

Davis Mills, QB

Syracuse

Andre Cisco, S

Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB

Trill Williams, S

TCU

Trevon Moehrig, S

Ar'Darius Washington, S

Pro Wells, TE

Tennessee

Bryce Thompson, CB

Texas

Samuel Cosmi, OT

Brennan Eagles, WR

Joseph Ossai, EDGE

Caden Sterns, S

Texas A&M

Bobby Brown III, DT

Anthony Hines, LB

Texas Tech

Jack Anderson, OG

Tulsa

Zaven Collins, LB

UAB

Jordan Smith, LB

USC

Olaijah Griffin, CB

Talanoa Hufanga, S

Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR

Jay Tufele, DT

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT

Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG

Virginia Tech

Christian Darrisaw, OT

Caleb Farley, CB

Wake Forest

Sage Surratt, WR

Washington

Joe Tryon, EDGE

Wisconsin