2021 NFL Draft Roundup: Four Alabama Underclassmen to Enter Draft
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of four Alabama football underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Redshirt-junior quarterback Mac Jones, junior wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, junior cornerback Patrick Surtain II and redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman Christian Barmore will all be leaving the Crimson Tide and will take their football careers onward to the NFL.
The four Alabama athletes all made their formal announcements last Thursday in a press conference held at the Mal M. Moore Athletic Facility.
The deadline for underclassmen to declare for the 2021 NFL Draft was Monday at 3 p.m. CT. As of the writing of this story, the four that previously made their decisions known are the only four Crimson Tide underclassmen slated to depart.
A few hours before the foursome's announcements, redshirt-junior defensive lineman Phidarian 'Phil' Mathis announced that he will be returning for an additional season at Alabama rather than making his way to the NFL.
Mathis made his announcement via Twitter:
Junior linebacker Ale Kaho is the only other Alabama underclassman that has publicly announced that he will be returning.
Across college football, other notable early departures are Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. In the SEC, LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. along with Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes will also be leaving their respective schools to take part in the draft.
Below is a list of all underclassmen in the NCAA that have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, listed in alphabetical order by school. This list will be updated if more announcements are revealed post-deadline.
Underclassmen Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft
Alabama
- Christian Barmore, DT
- Mac Jones, QB
- Patrick Surtain II, CB
- Jaylen Waddle, WR
Arizona State
- Aashari Crosswell, S
Auburn
- Anthony Schwartz, WR
- Jamien Sherwood, S
- Seth Williams, WR
Boston College
- Hunter Long, TE
- Isaiah McDuffie, LB
Buffalo
- Jaret Patterson, Buffalo
BYU
- Brady Christensen, OT
- Dax Milne, WR
- Zach Wilson, QB
Cincinnati
- James Hudson, OT
Clemson
- Jackson Carman, OT
- Trevor Lawrence, QB
Duke
- Chris Rumph II, DE
East Carolina
- Blake Proehl, WR
Florida
- Evan McPherson, K
- Kyle Pitts, TE
- Marco Wilson, CB
Florida A&M
- Calvin Ashley, OL
Florida State
- Joshua Kaindoh, DE
- Asante Samuel Jr., CB
Georgia
- Tyson Campbell, CB
- Trey Hill, C
- Azeez Ojulari, EDGE
- Eric Stokes, CB
Illinois
- Kendrick Green, OG
Indiana
- Jamar Johnson, S
- Stevie Scott III, RB
Iowa
- Daviyon Nixon, DT
Kansas
- Pooka Williams Jr., RB
Kansas State
- Wyatt Hubert, DE
Kent State
- Isaiah McKoy, WR
Kentucky
- Jamin Davis, LB
- Kelvin Joseph, CB
Louisville
- Tutu Atwell, WR
- Javian Hawkins, RB
LSU
- Ja'Marr Chase, WR
- Terrace Marshall Jr., WR
- Tyler Shelvin, DT
Marshall
- Brenden Knox, RB
Memphis
- Kenneth Gainwell, RB
Miami
- Brevin Jordan, TE
- Jaelan Phillips, EDGE
- Gregory Rousseau, EDGE
Michigan
- Jalen Mayfield, OL
- Cameron McGrone, LB
Michigan State
- Shakur Brown, CB
Minnesota
- Rashod Bateman, WR
- Benjamin St-Juste, CB
Mississippi (Ole Miss)
- Elijah Moore, WR
Mississippi State
- Marcus Murphy, S
Missouri
- Nick Bolton, LB
- Larry Borom, OL
N.C. State
- Alim McNeill, DT
North Carolina
- Dyami Brown, WR
- Javonte Williams, RB
North Dakota State
- Trey Lance, QB
Northwestern
- Greg Newsome II, CB
Notre Dame
- Aaron Banks, OG
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB
- Tommy Tremble, TE
Ohio State
- Justin Fields, QB
- Shaun Wade, CB
Oklahoma
- Adrian Ealy, OT
- Creed Humphrey, C
- Tre Norwood, CB
- Ronnie Perkins, DE
Oklahoma State
- Kolby Harvell-Peel, S
- Chuba Hubbard, RB
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB
Oregon
- Jevon Holland, S
- Penei Sewell, OT
Oregon State
- Jermar Jefferson, RB
- Nahshon Wright, CB
Penn State
- Pat Freiermuth, TE
- Jayson Oweh, edge rusher
- Micah Parsons, LB
Pittsburgh
- Paris Ford, S
- Jaylen Twyman, DT
San Diego State
- Darren Hall, CB
South Carolina
- Jaycee Horn, CB
- Ernest Jones, LB
- Israel Mukuamu, CB
Stanford
- Paulson Adebo, CB
- Drew Dalman, C
- Simi Fehoko, WR
- Davis Mills, QB
Syracuse
- Andre Cisco, S
- Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB
- Trill Williams, S
TCU
- Trevon Moehrig, S
- Ar'Darius Washington, S
- Pro Wells, TE
Tennessee
- Bryce Thompson, CB
Texas
- Samuel Cosmi, OT
- Brennan Eagles, WR
- Joseph Ossai, EDGE
- Caden Sterns, S
Texas A&M
- Bobby Brown III, DT
- Anthony Hines, LB
Texas Tech
- Jack Anderson, OG
Tulsa
- Zaven Collins, LB
UAB
- Jordan Smith, LB
USC
- Olaijah Griffin, CB
- Talanoa Hufanga, S
- Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR
- Jay Tufele, DT
- Marlon Tuipulotu, DT
- Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG
Virginia Tech
- Christian Darrisaw, OT
- Caleb Farley, CB
Wake Forest
- Sage Surratt, WR
Washington
- Joe Tryon, EDGE
Wisconsin
- Rachad Wildgoose, CB