2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason

Alabama starts out the season at the top as expected, but Georgia and Texas A&M are hot on its heels.

College football is back, baby!

After a grueling seven months, the teams of the SEC will square off on the gridiron next weekend. It has certainly been an interesting offseason considering the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the changing landscape of college athletics thanks to Name, Image and Likeness. However, we find ourselves here once again to bring you another season and with it, another round of weekly SEC Football Power Rankings.

Alabama starts the season ranked No. 1 in both the AP and AFCA Coaches polls and fittingly tops our power rankings heading into Week 1. The Crimson Tide will have a tough matchup on their hands against the No. 14 Miami Hurricanes in Atlanta at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. That being said, should Alabama be able to handle Miami, the Crimson Tide will be off to a quick start in this year's power rankings.

After finishing last season 8-2 and capping it off with a Peach Bowl victory over Cincinnati, Georgia is second to start the season in the power rankings. The Bulldogs are not only looking like the team to beat in the SEC East, but also the entire conference. Georgia gets things started this season with a trip to North Carolina to take on No. 3 Clemson, so a victory for the Bulldogs in Week 1 could propel them to the top of next week's rankings.

Rounding out the top 3 is Texas A&M, who many consider to be a preseason favorite in the SEC West. While the Aggies have a somewhat laughable non-conference slate this season including its opener against Kent State, an SEC West schedule is always a tough one. Should the Aggies impress through their first five games of the season heading into their Week 6 matchup against Alabama, Texas A&M will be in a good spot in the top 3 and a shot at No. 1 in the power rankings.

Here are the full SEC Football Power Rankings of the preseason. Stay tuned at BamaCentral every Sunday throughout the season for an update set of rankings:

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Preseason

1) Alabama (2020 record: 13-0)

2) Georgia (8-2)

3) Texas A&M (9-1)

4) LSU (5-5)

5) Florida (8-4)

6) Ole Miss (5-5)

7) Kentucky (5-6)

8) Missouri (5-5)

9) Auburn (6-5)

10) Arkansas (3-7)

11) Mississippi State (4-7)

12) South Carolina (2-8)

13) Tennessee (3-7)

14) Vanderbilt (0-9)

