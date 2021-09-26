2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 4

The Crimson Tide remains on top, but a surging Ole Miss Rebels with their high-flying offense looms on the horizon.

Alabama took care of business against Southern Miss on Saturday, as expected. With its dominating 63-14 victory, the Crimson Tide can rest for 24 hours before preparing for its next challenge: a red-hot Ole Miss team.

The Rebels are quite possibly a sleeping giant and will look to upset the Crimson Tide next Saturday. Should they succeed in doing so, they will no doubt rise in the rankings.

However, there are also other high-profile matchups that could shape the landscape of our SEC Power Rankings.

Most notably is a trip to Georgia for Arkansas. The Razorbacks looked incredibly resolute against Texas A&M and Georgia destroyed Vanderbilt. While the Alabama/Ole Miss game is the most-anticipated game of Week 5, Arkansas/Texas A&M has the potential to be just as entertaining.

The rest of the conference did as was expected. Florida took down Tennessee, Auburn escaped a scare against Georgia State and LSU defeated Mississippi State. Notably, Kentucky also improved to 4-0 after downing South Carolina.

Week 4 was certainly a fun one, but Week 5 holds one of the best weekends of SEC football yet this season.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: Arkansas — While the score was only 20-10, the points totals did not directly reflect how solidly the Razorbacks dominated Texas A&M. On offense, Arkansas amassed 443 yards and averaged an impressive 27.3 yards per completion. 197 yards on the ground was also impressive against a decent Aggies defensive line. The Razorbacks, like Ole Miss, are red hot heading into Week 5, where an opportunity against Georgia could solidify their status as one of the best teams in the conference this season.

Biggest loser: Texas A&M — While Arkansas rises with its win, Texas A&M falls with its loss. The Aggies were relatively ineffective on offense and didn't make it to the red zone a single time. Texas A&M looks to bounce back next week against Mississippi State, but Alabama is looking more and more like it's going to be a difficult challenge when it comes to town the following week.

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 4

1) Alabama (4-0)

2) Georgia (4-0)

3) Ole Miss (3-0)

4) Florida (3-1)

5) Arkansas (4-0)

6) Texas A&M (3-1)

7) Kentucky (4-0)

8) LSU (3-1)

9) Auburn (3-1)

10) South Carolina (2-2)

11) Missouri (2-2)

12) Tennessee (2-2)

13) Mississippi State (2-2)

14) Vanderbilt (1-3)

Visit BamaCentral every week throughout the 2021 season for the updated power rankings as the year progresses.