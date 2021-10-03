2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

With both Alabama and Georgia bringing home huge victories this past weekend, it's the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs and then everyone else in the SEC.

After five weeks of competitive football in the Southeastern Conference, this week's rankings were the toughest to configure yet.

Alabama and Georgia remain on top of the SEC this week after both picked up big wins on Saturday. Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide smoked Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels 42-21 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, while Kirby Smart and his Bulldogs won big over Sam Pittman's Arkansas Razorbacks 37-0. While Georgia arguably had the bigger victory this past weekend, it's hard to topple a solid Alabama squad.

For now, the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are ranked 1a and 1b. It's simply too tough to call.

Kentucky surges this week after defeating Florida. The Wildcats made a statement against the Gators inside Kroger Field: they are for real this season. Outside of Alabama and Georgia, Kentucky is the only undefeated team left in the conference. However, the Wildcats host LSU next week before traveling to Athens to take on Georgia. Those two games certainly present themselves as potential stumbling blocks, but if Kentucky is indeed for real, they could also serve as opportunities to show the college football world that it means business.

Here are the biggest movers this week:

Biggest winner: Mississippi State — The Bulldogs' record might be 3-2, but Mississippi State's two losses were by two points at Memphis and three points against LSU. Say what you may, but the Bulldogs are several plays away from being 5-0 this season. A win over Texas A&M this past weekend might have proved just that. Mississippi State will now take a weekend off before preparing for top-ranked Alabama when it comes to Starkville on Oct. 16.

Biggest loser: Texas A&M — The Aggies drop four spots down to 10th after losing a close game to Mississippi State. With the loss, Texas A&M is now 0-2 to start the season after an offseason that was full of promise for the Jimbo Fisher-coached team. A home game against No. 1 Alabama next week does not look promising for the Aggies, either, who are struggling with issues on both sides of the football.

2021 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 5

1a) Alabama (5-0 overall, 2-0 SEC)

1b) Georgia (5-0, 3-0)

3) Kentucky (5-0, 3-0)

4) Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1)

5) Arkansas (4-1, 1-1)

6) Florida (3-2, 1-2)

7) Auburn (4-1, 1-0)

8) LSU (3-2, 1-1)

9) Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1)

10) Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2)

11) Tennessee (3-2, 1-1)

12) South Carolina (3-2, 0-2)

13) Missouri (2-3, 0-2)

14) Vanderbilt (2-3, 0-1)

