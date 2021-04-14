2021 WNBA Draft Preview: Jasmine Walker Projected to go Top 10

Alabama women's basketball could have its first player drafted in almost 20 years

Jasmine Walker can make history Thursday night when she hears her name called in the 2021 WNBA draft as the first Alabama player drafted since 2002.

Walker is considered a top-10 pick in every WNBA mock draft. Her three-point shooting abilities combined with her size make the forward from Montgomery attractive to WNBA teams.

"She may be the best pure shooter in the draft at the wing position," said WNBA analyst LaChina Robinson.

Robinson said Walker's name has come up a lot in conversations she's had with WNBA general managers and head coaches.

"The way she can come off screens and spot up, I mean she just has a knack for putting up shots," Robinson said. "We talk a lot on this call about size and strength and athleticism because those things really matter at the next level, and she has that."

The biggest question regarding Walker according to Robinson is if she will be able to develop her perimeter skills enough to play the three possession in the league because she would be a bit undersized at the four.

"When you look at what she can do on the perimeter, I think that's really going to ultimately be the place for her," Robinson said.

Overall, this year's draft class is not as strong compared to the previous year's or even next year's according to ESPN analyst Rebecca Lobo, but that doesn't mean there aren't skilled players like Walker who can find a spot in the league.

"Of course there's really good players in this draft, and of course teams are going to be able to find players who can fit a need for them," Lobo said.

Some of the teams Walker is projected to go to include the New York Liberty, Chicago Sky, Minnesota Lynx or Los Angeles Sparks.

Getting drafted is just the first step in the WNBA process. Because there are only 12 professional teams and up to 12 spots on each team, it is very difficult to make a roster.

"Sometimes we can underestimate the jump that it really takes to go from college to the WNBA," Robinson said. "So if I'm in college I may be the best player on my team, I might even be the best player in my league, and I may even be drafted in the first round and still not make a roster.”

Two other SEC players are projected to go in the top 10, Tennessee's Rennia Davis and Arkansas' Chelsea Dungee.

The journey begins Thursday night at 6 on ESPN.