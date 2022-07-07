2022 Alabama Football Early Opponent Preview: No. 9 Utah State

BamaCentral takes a long first look at each of the Crimson Tide's upcoming opponents this season, in order from the bottom to the top.

No Atlanta. No Arlington. No Orlando.

Not this year, or any in the foreseeable future.

Alabama fans have grown accustomed to opening the season with high-profile neutral-site matchups that headline ESPN's opening weekend slate, but 2022 will mark the first time since 2011 that the Crimson Tide will play Week 1 both at home and against a non-Power Five opponent.

In 2011, that team was Nick Saban's alma mater, Kent State, which was routed 48-7 to kickstart Saban's second national championship season in Tuscaloosa.

While many fans may expect a similar result based on name alone, the Utah State Aggies come in to Bryant-Denny Stadium with more to be confident about than maybe any other Group of Five visitor.

Following the 2020 season, head coach Blake Anderson took over the Utah State job, leaving behind Arkansas State (where he succeeded current Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin). Anderson did wonders with the Aggies during his first season, going 11-3, winning the Mountain West Championship, and defeating a Power Five school in Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl.

The 11 wins were the Aggies' most since the 2012 season, as well as their most since joining the Mountain West. Utah State also finished No. 24 in the final AP Top25 Poll, marking just the fourth time it finished a season ranked.

Offense

The Aggies ranked 22nd in the nation in total offense least season, featuring a stellar passing game that finished 15th.

The Aggies' 32.6 points per game in 2021 were third in the Mountain West, a conference that's known for its scoring.

Utah State returns eight starters on the offensive side, including efficient quarterback Logan Bonner.

Bonner completed 263 of 430 passes last season on his way to 3,628 yards and 36 touchdowns. His stats were strong enough to rank third in the conference in passing yards and tied for first in passing touchdowns.

Deven Thompkins was the most productive wide receiver in the Mountain West last season, amassing 1,704 yards on 102 catches and scoring 10 touchdowns, but has moved on to the NFL and signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bonner also lost 800-yard receiver Brandon Bowling to graduation, but starter Justin McGriff returns to the fold for his junior season. As a sophomore in 2021, McGriff hauled in 35 catches for over 400 yards and six touchdowns. With a 6-foot-6, 215-pound build he certainly looks the part of a No. 1 wide receiver, and will have every opportunity to step into that role as new pieces emerge alongside him.

One of those pieces happens to be Alabama transfer wide receiver Xavier Williams. The season opener will be a reunion for Williams and his former team after he entered the transfer portal in November and committed to Utah State in January. Williams caught just three passes for 24 yards with the Crimson Tide, but the former 4-star recruit from the Class of 2018 will have a chance to showcase his talent in a less crowded wide receiver room than the one he was a part of at Alabama.

The biggest weakness for the Aggies' offense in 2021 was the rushing game, ranking just 85th in the nation. One thing it will have in 2022, though, is experience. All five starters on the offensive line return, as well as starting running back Calvin Tyler, who racked up 884 yards and seven touchdowns on 196 carries last season.

With the only major loss being Thompkins, Utah State is primed to have an high-paced that could be even better than the one that won the Mountain West in 2021.

Defense

There's a lot more cause for concern for the Aggies on the other side of the ball.

Last season, Utah State's defense ranked in the middle of the pack in the Mountain West, sitting at sixth in scoring defense after allowing just over 24 points per contest. Nationally, the Aggies ranked 77th in total defense, 70th in pass defense, and 84th in rush defense.

Utah State also lost of lot of key players, including senior linebacker and second-team All-Mountain West selection Justin Rice, who graduated after ranking fifth in the conference in tackles, and defensive lineman Nick Heninger, who was fifth in sacks.

The Aggies return five starters: two defensive backs, two defensive linemen and one linebacker. Linebacker AJ Vongphachanh is the leading returning tackler with 55 last season, and safety Hunter Reynolds is the only returning player with an interception.

Defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda will aim to win some shootouts against Mountain West opponents, but the Aggies are going to have an incredibly difficult time stopping reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and company on September 3.

The Schedule

Utah State is one of the lucky teams that gets to play during Week 0, taking on UConn on August 27. The Aggies should roll into Tuscaloosa with a 1-0 record and some valuable experience as the Huskies were one of the worst teams in all of college football last year.

After the long trip to the southeast, there are some favorable breaks including a non-conference game against Weber State and two bye weeks due to starting the season a week early.

On the unfortunate side for Utah State, all three of its losses last season came at home, so games against the likes of BYU, Boise State, and Wyoming will all be road contests in 2022.

Outlook

As far as the game on September 3 goes, it goes without saying that Alabama is much more talented and should win by double digits. But that doesn't mean Utah State won't be unable to keep things interesting for some time.

Bonner leads an explosive and experienced offensive attack that will have a week of real-game experience already in 2022, and that might help lead to some touchdowns as Alabama's defense hits the field for the first time outside of practice.

Ultimately, though, it would be shocking to see Alabama's offense struggle enough for Utah State to pull the upset.

The Game

Date: Sept. 3 (season opener)

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium

Series: Alabama leads 1-0

Last meeting: 2005, Crimson Tide won 35-3. No. 5 Alabama improved to 8-0 for the first time since 1994. Brodie Croyle threw three touchdown passes and DJ Hall became the first Alabama receiver to have back-to-back games with at least 10 receptions.

The Aggies were paid $500,000 to make the trip.

The Team

The Coach: Blake Anderson (second year, 102-62 overall)

Offensive Coordinator: Anthony Tucker

Defensive Coordinator: Ephraim Banda

2021 Record: 11-3, Mountain West conference champions

2021 Rankings: Total offense No. 22; Total defense No. 77

Returning Starters: 12, seven on offense, five on defense

Players to Watch: QB Logan Bonner, RB Calvin Tyler, WR Justin McGriff, WR Brian Cobbs, G Quazzel White, T Alfred Edwards, DE Byron Vaughns, LB A.J. Vongphachanh, CB Ajani Carter, S Gurvan Hall, P Stephen Kotsanlee

Top Newcomer: We're biased, but going with former Crimson Tide wide Xavier Williams. The Aggies also have some key additions from Michigan, Texas Washington, Miami and Maryland, who could all start.

Biggest Questions: For his first season with Utah State, Anderson had 19 returning starters and also had his quarterback, the key linebacker and a top wide receiver all follow him from Arkansas State. A lot of things fell into place as the Aggies surprised many and won the Mountain West title. They won't catch anyone by surprise this year. While Utah State should be in the mix, Boise State is considered the team to beat in the division and conference.

The School

Location: Logan, Utah (1,900-mile trip driving, 1,450 by air)

Founded: 1888

Enrollment: 28,000

Nickname: Aggies

Colors: Navy blue, white and pewter grey.

Mascot: Big Blue

The Program

Coaching Changes During Saban Era: Four

Last Time Beat Alabama: Never

Last Time Won Mountain Division: Last season, 2021

Last Time Won Mountain West Championship: Last season 2021

National Championships: Never

Playoff Appearances: None

Conference Championships: 13. Previously most recent 2021 in Western Athletic Conference.

Bowl Appearances: 16 (7-9)

Last Time Didn’t Play in a Bowl: 2020 during pandemic, previously 2016, and before that 2010.

Heisman Trophies: None

Consensus All-Americans During Saban Era: 1, Savon Scarver, KR/AP, 2018

First-Round NFL Picks During Saban Era: 1, 2020 QB Jordan Love, No. 26

2022 NFL Draft: None

Last Four Recruiting Class Rankings: No. 80 in 2022. Previously No. 128 in 2021, No. 122 in 2020, and No. 90 in 2019.

The Schedule

Aug. 27: UConn

Sept. 3: at Alabama

Sept. 10: Weber State

Sept. 24: UNLV

Sept. 29: at BYU

Oct. 8: Air Force

Oct. 15: at Colorado State

Oct. 22: at Wyoming

Nov. 5: New Mexico

Nov. 12: at Hawai'i

Nov. 19: San José State

Nov. 25: at Boise State

Did you Know?

During the 2005 meeting with Alabama, the loudest applause from fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium may have been for wide receiver Tyrone Prothro.

Prior to kickoff, Prothro came out of the locker room in a wheelchair four weeks after suffering a gruesome leg fracture in the Florida win, and just one week after being released from the hospital after surgery to repair both bones in his lower left leg and developing an infection.

He never played football again.

