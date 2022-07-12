Skip to main content

2022 Crimson Tide Watch List Tracker: Nick Saban Up for Dodd Trophy

Alabama's haul of college football awards under Nick Saban has been unparalleled, and the 2022 team could add to the impressive collection.

The 2022 award watch list season is under way, and like usual the Alabama Crimson Tide heavily mentioned, especially with the Crimson Tide expected to be named the preseason No. 1 team by the polls. 

On Tuesday, Nick Saban was named to the watch list for the Dodd Trophy, an honor he previously won in 2014.  

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy "celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy."

The SEC led all conferences with six coaches making the list, followed closely by the Big Ten with five and the ACC with four.

A midseason watch list – adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall

The 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Coach, School, Conference

  1. Dave Aranda, Baylor, Big 12
  2. Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, Big Ten
  3. Dave Clawson, Wake Forest, ACC
  4. Ryan Day, Ohio State, Big Ten
  5. Dave Doeren, NC State, ACC
  6. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa, Big Ten
  7. Luke Fickell, Cincinnati, AAC
  8. Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, SEC
  9. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State, Big 12
  10. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, Big Ten
  11. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss, SEC
  12. Pat Narduzzi, Pitt, ACC
  13. Sam Pittman, Arkansas, SE
  14. Nick Saban, Alabama, SEC
  15. Kalani Sitake, BYU, Independent
  16. Kirby Smart, Georgia, SEC
  17. Mark Stoops, Kentucky, SEC
  18. Dabo Swinney, Clemson, ACC
  19. Mel Tucker, Michigan State, Big Ten
  20. Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Pac-12

Lott Impact Trophy 

Alabama had three players named to the watch list back on May 19: Will Anderson Jr., Henry To’oTo’o and Jordan Battle. It is the only program to have three players among the 42 candidates. 

"Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive Impact Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career."

Watch List Schedule

  • July 18: Maxwell Award
  • July 19: Davey O'Brien Award
  • July 20: Doak Walker Award
  • July 21: Biletnikoff Award
  • July 22: John Mackey Award and Rimington Award
  • July 25: Butkus Award and Jim Thorpe Award
  • July 26: Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Outland Trophy
  • July 27: Lou Groza Award and Day Guy Award
  • July 28: Paul Hornung Award and Wuerffel Trophy
  • July 29: Walter Camp Award
  • Aug 1: Bednarik Award 

