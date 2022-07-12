2022 Crimson Tide Watch List Tracker: Nick Saban Up for Dodd Trophy

Alabama's haul of college football awards under Nick Saban has been unparalleled, and the 2022 team could add to the impressive collection.

The 2022 award watch list season is under way, and like usual the Alabama Crimson Tide heavily mentioned, especially with the Crimson Tide expected to be named the preseason No. 1 team by the polls.

On Tuesday, Nick Saban was named to the watch list for the Dodd Trophy, an honor he previously won in 2014.

Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc., The Dodd Trophy "celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy."

The SEC led all conferences with six coaches making the list, followed closely by the Big Ten with five and the ACC with four.

A midseason watch list – adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall

The 2022 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List

Coach, School, Conference

Dave Aranda, Baylor, Big 12 Paul Chryst, Wisconsin, Big Ten Dave Clawson, Wake Forest, ACC Ryan Day, Ohio State, Big Ten Dave Doeren, NC State, ACC Kirk Ferentz, Iowa, Big Ten Luke Fickell, Cincinnati, AAC Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M, SEC Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State, Big 12 Jim Harbaugh, Michigan, Big Ten Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss, SEC Pat Narduzzi, Pitt, ACC Sam Pittman, Arkansas, SE Nick Saban, Alabama, SEC Kalani Sitake, BYU, Independent Kirby Smart, Georgia, SEC Mark Stoops, Kentucky, SEC Dabo Swinney, Clemson, ACC Mel Tucker, Michigan State, Big Ten Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Pac-12

Lott Impact Trophy

Alabama had three players named to the watch list back on May 19: Will Anderson Jr., Henry To’oTo’o and Jordan Battle. It is the only program to have three players among the 42 candidates.

"Named after former NFL Hall of Fame star Ronnie Lott, The Lott Trophy annually goes to the Defensive Impact Player of the Year, a player who has had the biggest impact on his team both on and off the field. IMPACT stands for Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community and Tenacity, all characteristics exhibited by Lott during his illustrious playing career."

