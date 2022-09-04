2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 1

Aside from Sunday night's game between LSU and Florida State, Week 1 of college football is in the books.

Between Week 0 and Week 1, all 14 teams of the SEC remain undefeated. Vanderbilt proudly boasts a 2-0 record compared to everyone else's 1-0 (LSU excluded). All-in-all, it was a fantastic opening weekend for the Southeastern Conference.

Alabama and Georgia firmly remain first and second this week after dominating victories. The Crimson Tide blanked the Utah State Aggies 55-0 inside Bryant-Denny Stadium, while the Bulldogs easily handled Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks by a margin of 49-3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Both teams proved that they deserve to remain where they started the season, and there they will stay.

From there, Texas A&M drops from third to fifth after struggling early against Sam Houston. Sure, the Aggies ultimately won 31-0, but their defense was atypically inefficient against the Bearkats for the first 30 minutes. That being said, Texas A&M's drop also has to do with the performances of the two teams that leapfrogged it.

Arkansas shifts up to third and Tennessee to fourth after both teams exited Week 1 with a 1-0 record. The Razorbacks' 31-24 win over the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats was quite close, but a ranked win is a ranked win. The Volunteers absolutely dismantled Ball State 59-10, providing more proof that they will be a lot to handle for many teams in the SEC this year.

It was certainly an exciting weekend that showed great promise for the upcoming season. College football is officially back, and it's sure to be a wild ride.

Without further ado, here's the SEC Power Rankings following the first full weekend of college football:

1) Alabama (1-0)

2) Georgia (1-0)

3) Arkansas (1-0)

4) Tennessee (1-0)

5) Texas A&M (1-0)

6) Florida (1-0)

7) Kentucky (1-0)

8) Ole Miss (1-0)

9) LSU (0-0)

10) Mississippi State (1-0)

11) South Carolina (1-0)

12) Auburn (1-0)

13) Missouri (1-0)

14) Vanderbilt (2-0)

