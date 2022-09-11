Skip to main content

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

Was a less-than-stellar performance by Alabama enough to bump them out of the top spot?

Well that was quite the weekend in college football, wasn't it?

Let's face the truth: Alabama didn't look good this week in its 20-19 last-minute victory at Texas. Sure, the Crimson Tide was able to pull off the come-from-behind win, but it shouldn't have had to be a win in that fashion in the first place.

Georgia, on the other hand, doesn't look like it's skipped a beat since its national title game in January. After demolishing then-No. 11 Oregon last weekend, the Bulldogs continued its momentum by beating Samford 33-0 on Saturday. To put things simply: Georgia doesn't look like it's going anywhere.

Alabama slips to second while Georgia rises to first place. For how long, though, is to be determined.

Arkansas continued to look solid in its win over South Carolina, and Tennessee picked up a big overtime win at No. 17 Pitt. Kentucky's 10-point win over Florida catapults them into the top five this week. Ole Miss jumped from eighth to ninth courtesy of its 59-3 dismantling of Central Arkansas.

When it comes to Week 2 disappointments, two teams stick out above the rest: Texas A&M and Florida. A 17-14 loss at home to Appalachian State is simply inexcusable for the Aggies. With such high hopes heading into the season, the future of Texas A&M's season is already in serious jeopardy.

While the Gators aren't even close to being in the same boat as the Aggies in terms of disappointing losses, Florida had the opportunity to really impress in Billy Napier's first SEC game as a head coach in the conference. The loss to Kentucky still stings, though, and the Gators fall two spots.

Here's how the updated power rankings for Week 2 turned out:

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

1) Georgia (2-0, 0-0)

2) Alabama (2-0, 0-0)

3) Arkansas (2-0, 1-0)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

4) Tennessee (2-0, 0-0)

5) Kentucky (2-0, 1-0)

6) Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0)

7) Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0)

8) Florida (1-1, 0-1)

9) Auburn (2-0, 0-0)

10) Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0)

11) LSU (1-1, 0-0)

12) South Carolina (1-1, 0-1)

13) Vanderbilt (2-1, 0-0)

14) Missouri (1-1, 0-0)

Visit BamaCentral every Sunday throughout the 2022 season for the latest edition of SEC Football Power Rankings.

Crimson Tikes: Alabama Football
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Where The Skies Are So Blue

By Anthony Sisco
Nick Saban, Bobby Bowden and Joe Paterno at Bryant-Denny Stadium
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 11, 2022

By Katie Windham
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban before the game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

What Steve Sarkisian and Texas Said After the 20-19 Loss to Alabama

By Christopher Walsh
Nick Saban talks about the importance of special teams
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After the 20-19 Alabama Victory at Texas

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan (2) runs for yards against against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 1 Alabama 20, Texas 19

By Edwin Stanton
Brian Branch
All Things Bama

Far From Perfect, Alabama Defense Does Enough to Hold Off Texas

By Edwin Stanton
Will Anderson
All Things Bama

Alabama vs. Texas Notebook: Will Anderson Jr. Says Texas "Hardest Game I've Ever Played In"

By Joey Blackwell and Edwin Stanton
Alabama Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard (16) reacts after scoring the game winning field goal at the end of the second half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
All Things Bama

Special Teams Secure Close Win for Crimson Tide

By Katie Windham