2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 2

Well that was quite the weekend in college football, wasn't it?

Let's face the truth: Alabama didn't look good this week in its 20-19 last-minute victory at Texas. Sure, the Crimson Tide was able to pull off the come-from-behind win, but it shouldn't have had to be a win in that fashion in the first place.

Georgia, on the other hand, doesn't look like it's skipped a beat since its national title game in January. After demolishing then-No. 11 Oregon last weekend, the Bulldogs continued its momentum by beating Samford 33-0 on Saturday. To put things simply: Georgia doesn't look like it's going anywhere.

Alabama slips to second while Georgia rises to first place. For how long, though, is to be determined.

Arkansas continued to look solid in its win over South Carolina, and Tennessee picked up a big overtime win at No. 17 Pitt. Kentucky's 10-point win over Florida catapults them into the top five this week. Ole Miss jumped from eighth to ninth courtesy of its 59-3 dismantling of Central Arkansas.

When it comes to Week 2 disappointments, two teams stick out above the rest: Texas A&M and Florida. A 17-14 loss at home to Appalachian State is simply inexcusable for the Aggies. With such high hopes heading into the season, the future of Texas A&M's season is already in serious jeopardy.

While the Gators aren't even close to being in the same boat as the Aggies in terms of disappointing losses, Florida had the opportunity to really impress in Billy Napier's first SEC game as a head coach in the conference. The loss to Kentucky still stings, though, and the Gators fall two spots.

Here's how the updated power rankings for Week 2 turned out:

1) Georgia (2-0, 0-0)

2) Alabama (2-0, 0-0)

3) Arkansas (2-0, 1-0)

4) Tennessee (2-0, 0-0)

5) Kentucky (2-0, 1-0)

6) Ole Miss (2-0, 0-0)

7) Texas A&M (1-1, 0-0)

8) Florida (1-1, 0-1)

9) Auburn (2-0, 0-0)

10) Mississippi State (2-0, 0-0)

11) LSU (1-1, 0-0)

12) South Carolina (1-1, 0-1)

13) Vanderbilt (2-1, 0-0)

14) Missouri (1-1, 0-0)

