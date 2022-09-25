2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 4

After four full weeks of college football, the drama doesn't look to be settling down anytime soon.

Higher-ranked teams struggled to put lesser opponents away while lower-ranked teams pulled off wins in fashions that nobody could have predicted. In short, it was yet another wild weekend.

There's a new top-ranked team this week as Alabama re-takes the top spot. The Crimson Tide looked mighty impressive in its 55-3 dismantling of Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, Georgia struggled quite a bit to put away a Kent State team that came to play. The Golden Flashes being able to put 22 points on the scoreboard was definitely not a good look.

The Crimson Tide take the top spot away from the Bulldogs. With a tough schedule upcoming for Alabama, only time will tell if Georgia can regain the lead.

Let's face the facts here: Tennessee looked very good against Florida. The Volunteers have looked solid all season, and its game against the Gators was just another example. Sure, Tennessee didn't put the game away until late, but make no mistake: the Volunteers aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Texas A&M jumps up from seventh to sixth after downing Arkansas in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks dive from fifth down to seventh. While Arkansas still might be the better football team, the results don't lie. Arkansas has every opportunity to catapult themselves up the rankings next week when it hosts Alabama, so all is not lost in Fayetteville just yet.

Here's how everything stacks up after four full weekends of college football:

1) Alabama (4-0 overall, 1-0 SEC)

2) Georgia (4-0, 1-0)

3) Tennessee (4-0, 1-0)

4) Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0)

5) Kentucky (4-0, 1-0)

6) Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0)

7) Arkansas (3-1, 1-1)

8) LSU (3-1, 1-0)

9) Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1)

10) Florida (2-2, 0-2)

11) Auburn (3-1, 1-0)

12) South Carolina (2-2, 0-2)

13) Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1)

14) Missouri (2-2, 0-1)

