Skip to main content

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 4

There's a new No. 1 after a Week 4 that saw more close games than anyone could have predicted.

After four full weeks of college football, the drama doesn't look to be settling down anytime soon.

Higher-ranked teams struggled to put lesser opponents away while lower-ranked teams pulled off wins in fashions that nobody could have predicted. In short, it was yet another wild weekend.

There's a new top-ranked team this week as Alabama re-takes the top spot. The Crimson Tide looked mighty impressive in its 55-3 dismantling of Vanderbilt. Meanwhile, Georgia struggled quite a bit to put away a Kent State team that came to play. The Golden Flashes being able to put 22 points on the scoreboard was definitely not a good look.

The Crimson Tide take the top spot away from the Bulldogs. With a tough schedule upcoming for Alabama, only time will tell if Georgia can regain the lead.

Let's face the facts here: Tennessee looked very good against Florida. The Volunteers have looked solid all season, and its game against the Gators was just another example. Sure, Tennessee didn't put the game away until late, but make no mistake: the Volunteers aren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Texas A&M jumps up from seventh to sixth after downing Arkansas in Dallas. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks dive from fifth down to seventh. While Arkansas still might be the better football team, the results don't lie. Arkansas has every opportunity to catapult themselves up the rankings next week when it hosts Alabama, so all is not lost in Fayetteville just yet.

Here's how everything stacks up after four full weekends of college football:

2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 4

1) Alabama (4-0 overall, 1-0 SEC)

2) Georgia (4-0, 1-0)

3) Tennessee (4-0, 1-0)

4) Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

5) Kentucky (4-0, 1-0)

6) Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0)

7) Arkansas (3-1, 1-1)

8) LSU (3-1, 1-0)

9) Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1)

10) Florida (2-2, 0-2)

11) Auburn (3-1, 1-0)

12) South Carolina (2-2, 0-2)

13) Vanderbilt (3-2, 0-1)

14) Missouri (2-2, 0-1)

Visit BamaCentral every Sunday throughout the 2022 season for the latest edition of SEC Football Power Rankings.

Crimson Tikes: Unconditional Capitulation
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Unconditional Capitulation

By Anthony Sisco
Joe Namath cover People, Sept. 25, 1978
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, September 25, 2022

By Joey Blackwell
Jordan Battle
All Things Bama

Instant Analysis: No. 2 Alabama 55, Vanderbilt 3

By Katie Windham
Will Anderson Jr.
All Things Bama

Will Anderson Jr. Feeling Like 'Bad, Tough Dude' After Three-Sack Game Against Vandy

By Edwin Stanton
Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Kobe Prentice (80) is tackled by Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Anfernee Orji (0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 55-3.
All Things Bama

Is the 2022 Alabama Receiver Class Next Up?

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Bryce Young's Performance Against Vanderbilt Shows True Potential of Alabama's Offense

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama defense against Vanderbilt
All Things Bama

Why Nick Saban is OK With Alabama Defense's Lack of Turnovers

By Katie Windham
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said After Alabama Demolished Vanderbilt

By Christopher Walsh