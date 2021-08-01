2024 Top-Ranked Indiana Pitcher Commits to Alabama Baseball

Nash Wagner is the third commitment of the Crimson Tide's 2024 recruiting class.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball has added another top prospect to its 2024 recruiting class.

Nash Wagner, the top-ranked pitcher out of the state of Indiana in the 2024 class, announced his intentions to join coach Brad Bohannon and the Crimson Tide via Twitter on Sunday morning.

Wagner just finished up his freshman season for Zionsville Community High School and played travel ball for Indiana Bulls Black. He is currently just 15 years old, but already measures in at 6-5 and 205 pounds.

In five appearances as a freshman for Zionsville, Wagner picked up three wins and zero losses. In his 12 innings on the mound, he allowed just two runs off of four hits, walked five and struck out 17.

At the plate, Wagner had five hits, four runs and an RBI in 33 at-bats. His overall batting average was .172, but it was his pitching that turned coaches' heads.

Zionsville doesn't post its junior varsity stats to its website, the level which Wagner primarily played at last season. All the stats listed above are his varsity numbers, which is why he didn't see much action on the mound. However, picking up three wins as a freshman on a varsity squad is still quite impressive.

Wagner has a top recorded fastball of 91 miles per hour. With a spin rate of 2127, he accompanies it with a 70-74 mph curveball and a slider that consistently tops out at 77-80. His changeup also hits 77-80.

Keep in mind that Wagner is still just 15 years old.

Wagner is the third addition to Alabama's 2024 recruiting class, joining third baseman Peyton Steele of Hartselle, Ala. and pitcher Ashton Alston of Gallatin, Tenn.