Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

25 Top 25 lists on Alabama Football: Centers

Christopher Walsh

Confession time: Whenever I do one of these lists, ranking Alabama football players all-time in some shape or form, I always get done and have the same thought:

William Vlachos needs to be higher up.

For those who don’t remember, Vlachos was one of those players in the Crimson Tide’s signing Class of 2007, initially recruited to Alabama by someone other than Nick Saban.

“I was a Mike Shula guy,” Vlachos said. “I was already committed, to grayshirt, actually. I committed here because this is where I always wanted to go. I was a fan of Alabama and went to a lot of games growing up in Birmingham.”

In the scramble to sign a class roughly 30 days after leaving the Miami Dolphins to take over the Crimson Tide, Saban did honor commitments to the previous coaching staff, and did take the time to visit Vlachos.

The product of Mountain Brook High School in the Birmingham area may not have been someone he would have pursued under normal circumstances due to his size. Vlachos was 6 foot 1, roughly 295 pounds. He’s the smallest center Alabama’s had under Saban.

“At the time, in 2007, I was thinking, well, Coach Saban he came from the NFL, with a chance to get me to where I want to go,” Vlachos told Crimson Tide reporters while he was still a player. “I felt like he would make me a better man, a better person, on and off the field, which he did.”

Vlachos ended up being a three-year starter and won two national championships, anchoring both the 2009 and 2011 offensive lines. A finalist for the Rimington Trophy for best center, his absence led Crimson Tide coaches to move Outland Trophy winner Barrett Jones from left tackle to minimize his departure.

He’s probably one of the most underrated players in Crimson Tide history.

It’s tough to weigh that against someone, like, Vaughn Mancha, who is in the College Football Hall of Fame. Mancha was a center for his first college game as a freshman, against LSU in 1944, and a year later was a consensus All-American.

He was the fifth-overall selection in the 1948 NFL Draft, and played as a professional with the Boston Yanks. Mancha served as the athletic director at Florida State from 1959-71.

Like Vlachos, Mancha was about 6-1, but played closer to 230 pounds, which was much more the norm then. The game has changed so much over the years that even with an extra 65 pounds Vlachos had a hard time getting NFL teams to give him a shot at the next level.

He subsequently returned to Tuscaloosa and got into coaching.

"This is one of the finest young men I have ever coached in my career, as far back as I can remember," Saban said about Vlachos. "He’s a good human being, an excellent leader and an extremely good football player."

Topping our list of all-time Alabama centers, though, has to Dwight Stephenson, who was also a bit underrated with the Crimson Tide even though he was a first-team All-American in 1979, and second-team selection in 1978.

He went from being a second-round draft pick to be named All-Pro five straight years, from 1983-87, and was named the NFL Man of the Year in 1985. Stephenson is also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Paul “Bear" Bryant called Stephenson the best center he ever coached, and described him as "a man among children"

Note: For our purposes, Jones and Ross Pierschbacher are primarily considered guards, so are not included on this specific list.

1. Dwight Stephenson

2. Ryan Kelly

3. Vaughn Mancha

4. Sylvester Croom

5. Antoine Caldwell

6. Wes Neighbors

7. Lee Roy Jordan

8. William Vlachos

9. Joe Damnanovich

10. Steve Mott

11. Bradley Bozeman

12. Paul Crane

13. Carey Cox

14. Shorty Propst

15. Jim Krapf

16. Tobie Sheils

17. Paul Hogan

18. Alonzo Ephraim

19. Roger Shultz

20. Mike Adcock

21. Jimmy Grammer

22. Pat O’Sullivan

23. John Wozniak

24. Gordon Holmes

25. C.C. Countess

Also considered: Warren Averitte, Bill Baughman, John Causey, Ralph Carrigan, Kavanaugh Francis, D.J. Gambrell, Gaylon McCullough, Larry Lauer, Elliott Speed

This is the second in a series of 25 stories, ranking the Crimson Tide nearly every way imaginable.

Linebackers 

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NCAA Grants Extra Year of Eligibility for Spring Student-Athletes

All student-athletes involved in spring sports will be awarded an extra year of eligibility

Tyler Martin

The Coronavirus Crisis and Sports: March 30, 2020

The latest in sports from beyond Alabama, and the best of Sports Illustrated

Christopher Walsh

The Beatless Beat Writer: Why I'll Always Be Thankful for Tuscaloosa

In a time where it is easy to ponder what we want rather than what we have, Joey Blackwell recounts an encounter that changed his perspective on T-Town

Joey Blackwell

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Jay Baker

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

2021 Three-Star TE Lake McRee Narrows Down Schools, Alabama in the Mix

The Longhorn State standout has the Crimson Tide among his ten finalists

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 30, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell

by

Bostonfan1967

The Sunday Cartoon: Crimson Tikes, March 29, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

by

Rkey88

This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 30-April 5

Check out this week's BamaCentral Schedule for the latest on all things Alabama Athletics

Allie Wright

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Coach J.B. “Ears” Whitworth

Need your fix of Alabama sports with the winter and spring seasons cancelled? BamaCentral has you covered

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 29, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Joey Blackwell