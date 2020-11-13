30 Alabama Athletics Graduates Honored with 2020 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award
UA_Athletics
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 30 Alabama Athletics graduates from 12 different sports earned the 2020 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award it was announced recently.
This year’s honorees include Crimson Tide starting quarterback Mac Jones, All-Americans and CoSIDA Academic All-Americans Bailey Hemphill (softball), Allie Surrency (women’s swimming and diving), Kaylee Tow (softball) and Samantha Zelden (women’s track and field) as well as CoSIDA Academic All-Americans Raien Emery (rowing), Daniel Kober (men’s swimming and diving), Nealy Martin (soccer), Alex Plavin (soccer) and Alba Cortina Pou (women’s tennis). Two members of the CoSIDA Academic All-District IV team, Kolby Robinson (baseball) and Alexey Nesterov (men’s tennis), also made the list.
The award, presented by the 1A Faculty Athletics Representatives (FAR) Board, goes to student-athletes who graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or above and have participated in at least two years of NCAA intercollegiate athletics at a Football Bowl Subdivision institution.
Alabama Athletics’ 2020 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award Recipients
- Cameron Brown, women’s swimming & diving
- Kayla Cecil, women’s track & field
- Alba Cortina Pou, women’s tennis
- Olivia DeGroot, rowing
- Maddie Desch, gymnastics
- Abigail Dickinson, women’s track & field
- Raien Emery, rowing
- Luca Fabian, women’s Tennis
- Alina Faunce, women’s swimming & diving
- Cori Guay, rowing
- Ariana Guerra, gymnastics
- Sarah Helm, women’s swimming & diving
- Bailey Hemphill, softball
- Mac Jones, football
- Justin King, baseball
- Daniel Kober, men’s swimming & diving
- Kyle Maas, men’s swimming & diving
- Chloe Maize, soccer
- Shannon Marsh, women’s track & field/cross country
- Nealy Martin, soccer
- Alexey Nesterov, men’s tennis
- Jacqueline Pelletier, women’s tennis
- Alex Plavin, soccer
- Kolby Robinson, baseball
- Merris Schroder, softball
- Lexi Souther, women’s swimming & diving
- Avery Stuchell, women’s track & field
- Allie Surrency, women’s swimming & diving
- Kaylee Tow, softball
- Samantha Zelden, women’s track & field