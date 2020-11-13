30 Alabama Athletics Graduates Honored with 2020 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 30 Alabama Athletics graduates from 12 different sports earned the 2020 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award it was announced recently.

This year’s honorees include Crimson Tide starting quarterback Mac Jones, All-Americans and CoSIDA Academic All-Americans Bailey Hemphill (softball), Allie Surrency (women’s swimming and diving), Kaylee Tow (softball) and Samantha Zelden (women’s track and field) as well as CoSIDA Academic All-Americans Raien Emery (rowing), Daniel Kober (men’s swimming and diving), Nealy Martin (soccer), Alex Plavin (soccer) and Alba Cortina Pou (women’s tennis). Two members of the CoSIDA Academic All-District IV team, Kolby Robinson (baseball) and Alexey Nesterov (men’s tennis), also made the list.

The award, presented by the 1A Faculty Athletics Representatives (FAR) Board, goes to student-athletes who graduate with a cumulative grade point average of 3.80 or above and have participated in at least two years of NCAA intercollegiate athletics at a Football Bowl Subdivision institution.

Alabama Athletics’ 2020 1A FAR Academic Excellence Award Recipients

Cameron Brown, women’s swimming & diving

Kayla Cecil, women’s track & field

Alba Cortina Pou, women’s tennis

Olivia DeGroot, rowing

Maddie Desch, gymnastics

Abigail Dickinson, women’s track & field

Raien Emery, rowing

Luca Fabian, women’s Tennis

Alina Faunce, women’s swimming & diving

Cori Guay, rowing

Ariana Guerra, gymnastics

Sarah Helm, women’s swimming & diving

Bailey Hemphill, softball

Mac Jones, football

Justin King, baseball

Daniel Kober, men’s swimming & diving

Kyle Maas, men’s swimming & diving

Chloe Maize, soccer

Shannon Marsh, women’s track & field/cross country

Nealy Martin, soccer

Alexey Nesterov, men’s tennis

Jacqueline Pelletier, women’s tennis

Alex Plavin, soccer

Kolby Robinson, baseball

Merris Schroder, softball

Lexi Souther, women’s swimming & diving

Avery Stuchell, women’s track & field

Allie Surrency, women’s swimming & diving

Kaylee Tow, softball