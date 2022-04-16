A-Day notebook: Nick Saban says a special thank you to former Crimson Tide QB

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, now with the Miami Dolphins in the NFL, returned to Tuscaloosa this weekend for a charity event.

'Luau with Tua' was hosted by Tagovailoa's Tua Foundation to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama as well as the Nick's Kids Foundation.

Saban saluted Tagovailoa's charitable event during his A-Day Game press conference.

"It makes me proud because we always try to get guys to develop things that will help them be successful, and having compassion for other people and giving back to the community that supported them is an important part of that," Saban said.

Saban said it reminded him of when Tagovailoa was helping build one of the Nick's Kids' Habitat for Humanity homes a few years ago.

"Miss Terry (Saban) had Tua up on a scaffolding, and I remember kindly asking if she could give him a job on the ground," Saban said.

No showing off

It’s difficult to gauge the performance of White team quarterback Jalen Milroe. The noncontact rules for quarterbacks don’t allow for any breakaway runs. Milroe pulled off a nifty move near the goal line by sidestepping a defensive player and sprinting in for a score. It didn’t count because the defensive player got a finger on Milroe. By rule, the play was blown dead.

Despite the limitations on the quarterbacks, Milroe and Ty Simpson had a few big scramble highlights that resulted in 32 and 18 rushing yards, respectively.

He likes A-Day

Kristian Story hauled in an interception of White team quarterback Jalen Milroe. The ball was way overthrown, intended for Christian Leary. It’s Story’s second pick in an A-Day game. He made one last season.

Getting their kicks

Jack Martin was busy Saturday. The backup kicker was 3-for-3 on field goals for the White team. He had kicks of 22, 40 and 24 yards.

Starting kicker Will Reichard didn’t get any opportunities with his Crimson team. That was mostly due to the White team’s defense limiting the Crimson offense in the field position game. Reichard was 3-for-3 with field goals of 40, 44 and 42 yards – all for the White team.

Just like Najee

Trey Sanders pulled off a Najee Harris hurdle impersonation late in the game. He cleared defender Kyree Jackson, but was immediately tackled by Jaylen Moody. Harris was notorious for high-hurdling defenders during his Crimson Tide career.

Sanders is vying for the starting running back job, replacing Brian Robinson Jr. Sanders rushed for 14 yards on four carries and caught one pass for six yards.

A-Day Award winners

Dixie Howell Memorial Award: Jahmyr Gibbs

Dwight Stephenson Award: Jamil Burroughs

Lee Roy Jordan Headhunter Award: Brian Branch, Seth McLaughlin

Jerry Duncan “I Like to Practice” Award: Devonta Smith, Robbie Ouzts, Amari Kight, Jah-Marien Latham, Christian Leary, Kendrick Law

Billy Neighbors Defensive Lineman Award: Tim Smith, Jamil Burroughs

Paul Crane Offensive Lineman Award: JC Latham, Kendall Randolph

Bobby Johns Defensive Back Award: Kool-aid McKinstry, Demarcco Hellams

Johnny Musso Offensive Back Award: Jahmyr Gibbs, Trey Sanders

Ray Perkins Receiver Award: Jermaine Burton, Traeshon Holden

Woodrow Lowe Linebacker Award: Jaylen Moody, Dallas Turner

Derrick Thomas Community Service Award: Jordan Battle, Tim Keenan

Bear Bryant Outstanding Non-Scholarship Award: Kneeland Hibbett, Bret Bolin, Brylan Lanier, Jonathan Bennett, Charlie Skeehan, Sam Willoughby, Jordan Smith

Ozzie Newsome Most Improved Freshman Award: Tyler Booker, TJ Ferguson, Jalen Milroe, Deontae Lawson, Damon Payne, JoJo Earle, Terrion Arnold, James Burnip

Bart Starr Most Improved Player Award: Javion Cohen, Damieon George, Cameron Latu, Khyree Jackson, Justin Eboigbe, Eli Ricks, Chris Braswell, Jahquez Robinson

Mal Moore Leadership Award: Henry To’oto’o, Bryce Young, Will Anderson