A Look at Alabama Transfer Target Tyler Steen

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama might not be done dipping into the NCAA transfer portal just yet. According to a report from 247Sports, Vanderbilt offensive tackle Tyler Steen is planning on visiting the Crimson Tide next month as he considers his possible transfer destinations. The Fort Lauderdale, Fla., native is also planning to visit LSU, N.C. State and Penn State before making his decision.

Steen, who entered his name in the transfer portal on Jan. 11, has started a combined 33 games at both tackle positions over the past three seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-5, 315-pounder started all 12 of the Commodores games at left tackle, earning a 59.9 pass-blocking grade and a 68.7 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Despite his low pass-blocking grade, Steen showed improvement in his protection throughout the season last year. The left tackle allowed a sack in each of Vanderbilt’s first three games, giving up a combined four pressures. From there, he gave up just two sacks and 11 pressures over the next nine games while playing in 289 pass-blocking snaps. Last season, Alabama gave up 41 sacks over 15 games. The 2.73 sacks allowed per game ranked No. 103 in the nation and is the highest average in the Nick Saban era.

Steen, began his college career on the defensive side of the ball, appearing in four games while serving on the defensive line and field goal/extra point blocking unit in 2018. The following year he switched to offense, taking over the right tackle position while becoming the only Commodore lineman to start all 12 games that season. Steen has spent the past two years at left tackle. Upon joining his new school, he’ll still have two years of eligibility remaining due to the waiver granted to players because of COVID-19.

Alabama is looking to replace both of its starting tackles from last season in Evan Neal and Chris Owens. The Crimson Tide returns just two linemen with starting experience at the tackle position in Kendall Randolph and Damieon George Jr. Randolph, who is entering his sixth season with the team, has started a combined 13 games over the past three years, spending time as both a tackle and as a blocking tight end. George, a rising junior, started three games at right tackle last season, giving up a combined three sacks and seven pressures over that span.

If Steen were to choose the Crimson Tide, he would be its most experienced lineman as his 33 career starts top that of returning guards Emil Ekiyor Jr. (28) and Javion Cohen (14) as well as returning centers Darrian Dalcourt (11) and Seth McLaughlin (3).

Alabama has already brought in three transfers this offseason, adding Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks. Last offseason, the Crimson Tide added linebacker Henry To’o To’o from Tennessee as well as wide receiver Jameson Williams from Ohio State. To’o To’o led the team with 112 tackles while tallying eight stops for a loss and four sacks to go with a pair of pass breakups and a forced fumble. Williams, a Biletnikoff Award finalist, led the team with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns on 79 receptions while also averaging 35.2 yards on 10 kickoff returns, including two returns for touchdowns.

Alabama’s actions in the transfer portal are now advised by former outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri, who moved to an off-the-field role earlier this year.