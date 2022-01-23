A Look at Alabama's Positions of Need and Potential Targets Moving Forward

Here are a few players the Crimson Tide could add to strengthen its roster before the start of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s upcoming roster is slowly beginning to shake out following a slew of draft decisions and transfer comings and goings.

The Crimson Tide had six juniors/redshirt juniors declare for the NFL Draft. Since the national championship loss to Georgia, Alabama has also seen six scholarship transfer portal entrees announce their moves to new programs in wide receiver Javon Baker (Kentucky), tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), outside linebackers King Mwikuta (Arkansas State) and Drew Sanders (Arkansas) and quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State).

Friday, linebacker Jaylen Moody withdrew his name from the transfer portal as he now plans to return to the Crimson Tide for one more year. Linebacker Shane Lee is still listed in the database but has yet to announce his new destination.

Excluding players currently in the transfer portal, Alabama’s roster count is at 88 scholarship players, three above the NCAA limit of 85. That being said, further transfers are expected, and the Crimson Tide could even add a few new players by the end of the offseason.

After signing 23 incoming freshmen last month, Alabama has turned most of its attention to the transfer portal — the exception being class of 2022 tight end Danny Lewis Jr., who visited campus this weekend. Alabama has already added Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks as transfers this offseason.

Here’s a look at some of the positions the Crimson Tide could look to strengthen before the start of the season.