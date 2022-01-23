A Look at Alabama's Positions of Need and Potential Targets Moving Forward
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s upcoming roster is slowly beginning to shake out following a slew of draft decisions and transfer comings and goings.
The Crimson Tide had six juniors/redshirt juniors declare for the NFL Draft. Since the national championship loss to Georgia, Alabama has also seen six scholarship transfer portal entrees announce their moves to new programs in wide receiver Javon Baker (Kentucky), tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), outside linebackers King Mwikuta (Arkansas State) and Drew Sanders (Arkansas) and quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State).
Friday, linebacker Jaylen Moody withdrew his name from the transfer portal as he now plans to return to the Crimson Tide for one more year. Linebacker Shane Lee is still listed in the database but has yet to announce his new destination.
Excluding players currently in the transfer portal, Alabama’s roster count is at 88 scholarship players, three above the NCAA limit of 85. That being said, further transfers are expected, and the Crimson Tide could even add a few new players by the end of the offseason.
Read More
After signing 23 incoming freshmen last month, Alabama has turned most of its attention to the transfer portal — the exception being class of 2022 tight end Danny Lewis Jr., who visited campus this weekend. Alabama has already added Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and LSU cornerback Eli Ricks as transfers this offseason.
Here’s a look at some of the positions the Crimson Tide could look to strengthen before the start of the season.
Wide receiver
Bryce Young will be back behind center, but the reigning Heisman Trophy winner won’t have many of his favorite targets at his disposal. Alabama saw all three of its starting receivers — Jameson Williams, John Metchie III and Slade Bolden — depart for the NFL draft. It also lost Javon Baker, who announced his transfer to Kentucky on Friday.
In addition to the four departing wide receivers, the Crimson Tide will also be without two other pass-catchers in graduated running back Brian Robinson Jr. as well as tight end Jahleel Billingsley, who is transferring to Texas. That bunch recorded a combined 276 receptions for 3,775 yards and 32 touchdowns last season.
Alabama has signed nine former top-100 recruits at the receiver position over the past two years. Despite the accumulation of talent, the Tide returns just three combined starts in the unit.
Possible target: Jermaine Burton, junior, Georgia
Jermaine Burton’s decision to put his name in the transfer portal came as somewhat of a surprise. The 6-foot, 200-pound receiver is coming off a sophomore season in which he led all Georgia wideouts with 497 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 26 receptions. That production came on just 30 targets as the sure-handed playmaker did not record a drop.
Alabama is one of several teams interested in Burton. According to multiple reports, the Bulldogs receiver was in Tuscaloosa on Saturday to visit the Crimson Tide.
A report earlier this week from WCBI News states Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin met with Burton and Georgia quarterback JT Daniels who see themselves as a “package deal” in the portal. Alabama’s quarterback room is too stacked to accommodate a scholarship spot for Daniels. However, if Burton is willing to join on by himself, he would be a welcomed addition to the Crimson Tide.
Tight end
Alabama’s tight end room wasn’t particularly deep last year. Its depth at the position took an even further hit this offseason with Billingsley’s transfer to Texas. The Tide returns a proven starter in Cameron Latu, who recorded 26 receptions for 410 yards and eight touchdowns last season. It will also bring back super senior Kendall Randolph, who served as both a blocking tight end and an offensive tackle the past three years.
Alabama added a talented pass-catching option in freshman Amari Niblack, who shares many of the same playmaking qualities as Billingsley. It also brought another four-star talent in Elijah Brown in this year’s class. Still, it did not expect Jaleel Skinner to flip to Miami last month and would like to add another quality player to its tight end room.
Possible target: Danny Lewis, Westgate HS, New Iberia, La.
Alabama was thought to be done recruiting high school players in the 2022 cycle. However, a lack of quality tight ends in the transfer portal has caused the Crimson Tide to shift its focus to late-rising talent Danny Lewis.
The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder backed off his commitment from Cincinnati on Jan. 12 after receiving an offer from home-state LSU. Since then, Alabama and Florida have also offered. Lewis is in town on an official visit this weekend and also has plans to visit Florida and LSU before making his decision next month.
Offensive line
Alabama loses both of its starting tackles from last season’s offensive line, including projected top-five pick Evan Neal and sixth-year senior Chris Owens. That duo logged 50 combined starts over the past three seasons. The Crimson Tide also lost two reserve guards to transfers in Pierce Quick (Georgia Tech) and Tommy Brown (Colorado). Brown started last season’s game against New Mexico State, filling in for Javion Cohen at left guard.
Despite its losses, Alabama has plenty of talent at its disposal up front. The Crimson Tide returns both of its starting guards in Cohen and Emil Ekiyor Jr. as well as Darrian Dalcourt and Seth McLaughlin, who both started at center. This offseason’s departures could also open up playing time for five-star tackles J.C. Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer, who joined the team as five-star recruits last year. In addition, Damieon George Jr. and Amari Kight both saw first-team action at times last season.
Still, Alabama lacks experience, especially at the tackle position where George is the most experienced option with three career starts
Possible target: Hunter Nourzad, senior, Cornell
Hunter Nourzad is a two-time All-Ivy League selection and has made 20 straight starts at right tackle for Cornell. This past season, the Marietta, Ga., native earned second-team All-American honors from the American Football Coaches Association after he helped his team finish with just nine allowed sacks over 10 games.
Nourzad entered the transfer portal in late November. He is scheduled to graduate in May and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Nourzad earned a 77.9 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus last season, allowing 11 pressures and just one sack over 382 pass-blocking snaps.
At the moment, Alabama doesn’t appear to be one of the teams in the mix for Nourzad. However, he would make some sense if the Crimson Tide decides it needs to add another veteran to its unit.
Emergency quarterback
The word “emergency” is added here because Alabama is seemingly set at the quarterback position assuming no one gets injured. However, if Young was to miss time early in the season, the Crimson Tide could find itself in a bit of trouble.
Outside of its returning Heisman winner, Alabama’s quarterback room features rising redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe and incoming true freshman Ty Simpson. While Alabama likely wouldn’t use a scholarship on another quarterback, it would make sense to bring in another veteran as a walk-on if possible.
Possible target: Tyler Johnston III, sixth-year senior, UAB
It’s hard to find a veteran quarterback in the portal without extending an offer. However, should that situation arise, Alabama would be wise to pounce. One possible case where this scenario could work out is with Tyler Johnston III, who has one year of eligibility remaining after spending the past five years at UAB.
Johnston has a 15-6 record over 21 starts for the Blazers, including two Conference USA titles. He is tied for third on the school’s all-time list with 37 passing touchdowns and fourth in career passing yards with 4,837.
Depending on his other offers, the Spanish Fort, Ala., native could probably do worse than spending his final season under Alabama’s elite coaching staff. At the very least, it would go a long way toward preparing him for a coaching career of his own should he elect to pursue one.
This is likely a long shot. However, a scenario such as this one is worth keeping an eye on in the future.