A New Package Could Unlock Even More Power in Alabama's Pass Rush

The Crimson Tide will try to get Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell on the field at the same time this season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The public got its first peek at college football’s most talented pass rush during last weekend’s A-Day game. The Crimson Tide’s front seven didn’t disappoint combining for 15 total sacks and 10 additional quarterback hurries during the scrimmage.

A black, no-contact jersey provided more protection for Bryce Young than his failing offensive line as the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was tapped down 10 times in the backfield. Two of those came from Will Anderson Jr. despite Alabama resting him for the second half. Dallas Turner led the first-team defense with three sacks while fellow edge rusher Chris Braswell and defensive tackle Jamil Burroughs also recorded a pair of their own.

“I think this year is going to be something special,” Anderson said following the scrimmage. “I think you guys talk about the 2016 defense pass rush, I feel like you guys are definitely are getting ready to see that again.”

Anderson might be right, especially considering that Alabama didn’t even deploy its most dangerous pass-rushing set.

Not wanting to give away too much, Nick Saban didn’t reveal any new defensive schemes during the A-Day game. However, according to sources, the head coach is cooking up a pass-rushing setup that should cause the rest of college football to panic.

Earlier this spring, Alabama experimented with a formation that put the five-star trio of Anderson, Braswell and Turner on the field at the same time. The look is part of Alabama’s dime package and is essentially a 1-4-6 grouping with a lone defensive tackle accompanied by Anderson and Braswell on either side with Turner and Mike linebacker Henry To’oTo’o in behind. The secondary is made up of Alabama’s normal dime package with two cornerbacks and two safeties as well as additional defensive backs in the Star and Money positions.

While Alabama has yet to show the look in public, Saban did confirm earlier this spring that he’s working on getting Anderson, Braswell and Turner on the field together this season.

“We have a couple of packages where we put all those guys in the game,” Saban said. “The goal is to get the best players on the field the best way we can, but they all have to fit a role in a game as well.”

Without the benefit of seeing Alabama’s new look first-hand, here’s a breakdown of the different ways the Crimson Tide could set up the package this fall.