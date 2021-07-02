After Banner Year, Alabama Athletics Finishes Seventh in Learfield IMG College Director's Cup

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After 18 of Alabama Athletics' 21 programs advanced to their respective NCAA postseasons this past academic year, the program was awarded its highest finish ever in the Learfield IMG College Director's Cup with a seventh-place finish.

Alabama Athletics’ Banner Year Results in Highest Learfield IMG College Director’s Cup Finish in Program History

Crimson Tide ended the 2020-21 season ranked seventh in the nation

CLEVELAND – Alabama’s highly-successful 2020-21 season, which included a College Football Playoff National Championship and Southeastern Conference championships in football, men’s basketball, gymnastics and softball, helped propel the Crimson Tide to a seventh-place finish in the 2021 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup, which is its highest in program history. UA’s previous best was 14th at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign.

“One of our goals is to have a regular presence in the top 10 of the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup, so we are thrilled and certainly very proud of this,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne. “To have our highest finish in program history in a year like this is not only a testament to the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes, coaches and staff but also to the selflessness of so many over this past season. Congratulations to our entire department on a job well done.”

In total, 18 of 21 teams advanced to national competition during the year, including 17 that earned a spot in the NCAA postseason as well as football in the College Football Playoff. Thirteen Tide teams finished the season in the top 25 nationally including six in the top five – football (1), softball (3), women's outdoor track & field (4), men's basketball (5), gymnastics (5) and women's swimming and diving (5). Two more finished in the top 10 – men's indoor track and field (7) and women's cross country (8) – to give Alabama eight national finishes between first and eighth. Other top-25 finishers include men's outdoor track and field (13), rowing (14), men's swimming and diving (15), women's indoor track and field (16) and women's golf (24).

For the final standings, 19 total teams can be scored, four of which must include men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and volleyball. UA finished with a combined 1017.25 points.