After Dismal 10-Game Stretch, Alabama Baseball is Finally Playing Like a Complete Team

After losing nine of 10 games, the Crimson Tide has now won seven of its last eight games

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Back on April 7, everything seemed to be going wrong for Alabama baseball.

The Crimson Tide wrapped up a 5-3 loss inside Sewell-Thomas Stadium to Louisiana-Monroe, the team’s ninth loss over a 10-game stretch. Since the start of SEC play, Alabama had started conference play with a 2-7 record in the conference.

To head coach Brad Bohannon, the effort exhibited had been very lackluster.

"Really disgusted with our effort today," Bohannon said following the loss to the Warhawks. "I'm responsible for getting the team ready to play — that's my job — and I obviously did a very, very poor job of having us ready to play today. We didn't pitch well enough early, we didn't swing the bats well enough and that's not a very good formula for winning a baseball game.”

Aside from the Crimson Tide’s first SEC series of the season at Arkansas, the team had played eight home games in a row. After the loss to ULM, the team prepared its first road trip in three weeks, this time to College Station for a three-game series at Texas A&M.

The Aggies don’t exactly have a stellar program this season, but at that point in the season it seemed that Alabama could lose to anyone, anywhere, anytime. To diehard Crimson Tide baseball fans, the phrase ‘Here we go again’ was most likely uttered quite often.

Heading into the series at Texas A&M, Bohannon noted that getting his guys on the road could be, albeit unconventional, a way for his team to turn things around.

“That is weird but that sometimes can be a good thing,” Bohannon said. “It’s funny, when you go on the road there’s fewer distractions. When you’re home, you’ve got your buddies — more people [indecipherable]. We certainly need to try something different. Texas A&M’s a tough place to play. They have decent crowds right now I believe.

“Sometimes it can be refreshing just to have a change of scenery.”

Alabama Athletics

Jump forward to today, and that change of pace seems to have made all the difference.

Alabama baseball has now won seven of its last eight games, including sweeping the Aggies on the road. On top of midweek victories against both Samford and North Alabama, the Crimson Tide also bested Auburn two games to one in the team’s series last weekend.

The recent success ignited in Alabama has much more behind it than a trip to College Station, though.

Prior to the trip to Aggieland, Alabama was one of the worst hitting teams during its slump. The Crimson Tide wasn’t just losing, it was failing to produce any sort of offense. During the 10-game stretch, the team was only able to put up more than four runs on four occasions. In three of those games, Alabama put up one run or less. In a conference that is widely considered to be the best conference in college baseball, scoring less than four runs simply isn’t going to get the job done, especially if the performances on the mound don’t back it up.

All that seems to have changed, though. Over the last eight games, the Crimson Tide has only put up four runs once — its only loss over the stretch, a 5-4 loss to Auburn. The team has quickly turned itself around to become one of the best-hitting teams in the conference. Players are seeing the ball, and the production has increased dramatically.

On April 13 following a 19-3 victory over Samford — the second-most runs scored in a game this season for Alabama — Bohannon said that his team was right where it was supposed to be.

“Baseball is a funny game,” Bohannon said. “I think any old coach would tell you that hitting is contagious. You take a step back and now you’re like ‘Hey, we’ve got a bunch of hitters going through the league for the first time,’ and on top of that Arkansas and Ole Miss and whoever can really pitch. You get to this point and you see you’ve made some progress the last week-and-a-half and you look back at all those variables and you’re like, ‘Well, maybe we’re right where we’re supposed to be.’ I can just see it.”

Aside from sophomores second baseman Peyton Wilson and third baseman Zane Denton, the Crimson Tide’s bats were relatively quiet over the losing streak. However, it seems that each and every batter in the lineup has the ability to get on base with every at-bat. Redshirt-junior catcher Sam Praytor and sophomore outfielder Owen Diodati, Alabama’s two power hitters in the beginning of the season, were two of the quietest of the team’s consistent contributors.

This past weekend against Auburn really exhibited how both players have changed their tune recently, though. Against the Tigers, Praytor batted 5-for-12 with three runs and three RBIs. Against North Alabama on Tuesday, he batted 3-for-4 with one run and four RBIs.

The effort was enough to earn him the title of SEC Player of the Week.

Alabama Athletics

For Diodati, he was 4-for-14 with one run and six RBIs.

With the energy exhibited from the team’s top four hitters, there’s no wonder why Alabama has been able to win so many games recently.

“I think two weeks ago Zane Denton and Peyton Wilson were the only two guys we could really count on and now you’re seeing multiple guys that are seeing the ball better,” Bohannon said. “They’re making better decisions in what to swing at, getting better pitches to hit and not chasing out of the zone as much and now you’re getting some production from other guys and some of these — you know, Peyton Wilson, [William] Hamiter, Denton are getting to hit with people on-base instead of leading off innings or in with nobody on and we got the right guys up with people on base.”

Along with hitting, Alabama’s pitching it about to start seeing much more consistency. Crimson Tide ace Connor Prielipp made his much-anticipated return to the mound this past Saturday following an extended absence due to an undisclosed injury. While Prielipp’s numbers were far from stellar — one inning, one hit, one run, one walk, one strikeout — seeing him back in the rotation will certainly help improve the depth of the starters.

Starter Antoine Jean, who had also been out due to injury, is also slated to improve. While Jean has seen action on the mound on several occasions over the past couple of weekends, there is still a lot of improvement that needs to come from his pitching.

That being said, Alabama seems to be becoming more of a complete team with every game. As of the writing of this story, the Crimson Tide is on track to make its first appearance in the SEC tournament since 2016 with its 23-13 overall record and 7-8 SEC record.

Regardless of how they’re doing it, the fact remains that Alabama baseball is getting the work done. Now, the team shifts its eyes to Kentucky for a three-game road series this weekend. Just over halfway through SEC play, the Crimson Tide is looking like it could have its best season since 2016: a sign that years of rebuilding the program might finally be behind it.

Alabama Athletics

The team is certainly far from perfect and still has many places to improve — primarily in giving up runs early and being forced to play from behind — but with the improved bats and return of some key starting pitchers, Alabama baseball can now quickly get back on track and maintain the momentum that it has built over the last couple of weeks.

After the team’s close 8-6 come-from-behind victory over North Alabama on Tuesday, Bohannon noted that the close win was something that mere weeks ago his team would most likely have not been able to overcome.

“These guys have a will to win,” Bohannon said. “They’re competitive and we’ve won a bunch of games late. Gosh, I think we’ve had four or five walk-offs and obviously won late today so, you know, you just can’t quantify that — having that belief late in the game — that when you have the lead you’re going to close it out on defense or when you’re trailing that you can score and win it.

“It’s just a really, really valuable intangible asset that this team has. We’ve had more experience with it than I would like — had more experience in giving up runs early and playing from behind — but to our kids’ credit, they’ve done a good job with that.”