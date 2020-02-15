Alabama Softball Wraps up Elite Invitational with 4-1 Loss to Oklahoma State

The University of Alabama softball team's early-season frustrations continued Saturday morning when it closed out the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational with a 4-1 loss to No. 16 Oklahoma State.

Montana Fouts (0-2) took the loss, giving up two runs, one earned, and seven hits over three innings.

Oklahoma State's Sydney Pennington went 2-for-4 with a home run. Starter Carrie Eberle (3-1) gave up just three hits to get the win.

Alabama's lone run came in the sixth inning when Maddie Morgan drew a bases-loaded walk to score pinch-runner Mary Greg Anderson.

OSU improved to 6-3.

The Crimson Tide (4-5) will return to Tuscaloosa and host its home opener next weekend with the Easton Bama Bash. Alabama's first games will be against Wichita State and Penn State on Friday at 4 and 6 p.m., respectively.