Alabama Adds New Analysts Todd Grantham, Cornelius Williams to Staff Directory

Grantham most recently served as Florida's defensive coordinator while Williams coached wide receivers at Auburn last season.

Alabama has officially added two more analysts with SEC ties. The Crimson Tide updated its online staff directory Thursday to reflect the hiring of Todd Grantham and Cornelius Williams, who will both join the team in off-the-field roles.

Grantham joins the staff after most recently serving as Florida’s defensive coordinator the past four seasons. Williams was brought on after coaching wide receivers at Auburn last year. Alabama has yet to formally announce either of the hirings.

In addition to Grantham and Williams, Alabama brought on former Tennessee head coach Derek Dooley, former LSU quarterback Zach Mettenberger and former Ole Miss assistant Nick McGriff as analysts earlier this offseason.

Grantham spent the past four seasons serving under Dan Mullen as Florida’s defensive coordinator. He was fired last November following a loss to South Carolina as the Gators fell to 4-5 on the season. Florida ranked No. 51 in total defense (367.8 yards allowed per game) and tied for No. 73 in scoring defense (26.8 points allowed per game) last season.

This will be Grantham’s second stint with Nick Saban as he previously coached defensive line under the head coach at Michigan State from 1996-98. Along with serving as a defensive coordinator at Florida, Grantham has also overseen defenses at Mississippi State (2017), Louisville (2014-16) and Georgia (2010-13) as well as with the Cleveland Browns (2005-07). Along with working for the Browns, he has NFL experience coaching defensive line for the Dallas Cowboys (2008-09), Houston Texans (2002-04) and Indianapolis Colts (1999-2001).

Williams joined Auburn last season after spending the previous six years at his alma mater of Troy. He was fired after four games by first-year head coach Bryan Harsin, who spoke about the move at the time.

“First of all, he’s a good man and did a very good job for us,” Harsin said in September. “Showed up every day and worked. Very professional, and I felt like for us now moving forward in things, not just at the wide receiver position but for our staff and some of the things we feel we need to do, and I feel we need to do and get changed. So I appreciate everything he did for us while he was here, and I appreciate his family. He’s a good young coach and certainly looking forward to things that will happen for him in the future.”

Williams started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at South Alabama before coaching wide receivers at North Alabama (2011), Murray State (2012), Jacksonville State (2013) and UAB (2014). He served as Troy’s outside wide receivers and served as the passing game coordinator from 2015-20 before taking the Auburn job.

Todd Grantham throughout the years

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Louisville Cardinals defensive coordinator Todd Grantham reacts on the sideline during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Syracuse 41-17.
Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator Todd Grantham on the sidelines in the first half against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive line coach Todd Grantham during the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 44-6.
Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach Mel Tucker, left, and defensive coordinator Todd Grantham confer on the sidelines during 26-24 loss to Oakland Raiders at McAfee Coliseum.

Florida Gators defensive coordinator Todd Grantham against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
