Alabama and Minnesota Schedule Home-and-Home Football Series

Alabama and Minnesota announced a home-and-home football series between the two programs for the 2032 and 2033 seasons on Tuesday.

The first game will take place in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 18, 2032, with the Golden Gophers coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 17, 2033. It will mark only the second and third games between the two programs and the first contests during the regular season. Minnesota won the only game in the series, a 20-16 win over the Crimson Tide in the 2004 Music City Bowl.

With the addition of Minnesota, Alabama has added 13 home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), West Virginia (2026 & 2027), Ohio State (2027 & 2028), Oklahoma State (2028 & 2029), Notre Dame (2029 & 2030), Georgia Tech (2030 & 2031), Boston College (2031 & 2034), Arizona (2032 & 2033) and Virginia Tech (2034 & 2035). The Crimson Tide also has a 2-for-1 home-and-home series with South Florida (2023, 2024 & 2026).

Along with playing at Minnesota in 2032, the Crimson Tide will welcome Arizona to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 4 to open the season. Oklahoma was also originally scheduled as a non-conference game in 2032 and 2033, but with the addition of the Sooners to the Southeastern Conference, that game was replaced with the Gophers. The Tide will then host UM on Sept. 17, 2033, after traveling to Arizona on Sept. 3 of that year.

Future Home-and-Home Football Series

2023: Texas (Sept. 9), at USF (Sept. 16)

2024: USF (Sept. 7), at Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

2025: at Florida State (Aug. 30), Wisconsin (Sept. 13)

2026: at West Virginia (Sept. 5), USF (Sept. 12), Florida State (Sept. 19)

2027: West Virginia (Sept. 4), at Ohio State (Sept. 18)

2028: Ohio State (Sept. 9), at Oklahoma State (Sept. 23)

2029: at Notre Dame (Sept. 1) Oklahoma State (Sept. 15)

2030: at Georgia Tech (Aug. 31), Notre Dame (Sept. 14)

2031: Georgia Tech (Aug. 30), at Boston College (Sept. 13)

2032: Arizona (Sept. 4), at Minnesota (Sept. 18)

2033: at Arizona (Sept. 3), Minnesota (Sept. 17)

2034: at Virginia Tech (Sept. 2), Boston College (Sept. 16)

2035: Virginia Tech (Sept. 1)