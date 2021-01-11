All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
The Saban Has Arrived ...

Alabama and Ohio State arrive at Hard Rock Stadium for the National Championship Game
Alabama and Ohio State both arrived at Hard Rock Stadium roughly two hours prior to kickoff. 

The Buckeyes came in first, with players wearing sweatsuits.

The Crimson Tide was wearing suits. 

Alabama's arrival:

Saban walks the Field

Ohio State Arrives ...

Alabama and Ohio State will meet for the fifth time overall and the second time in the history of the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide holds a 3-1 lead in the series with the Buckeyes’ lone win coming in the most recent meeting. 

The two programs squared off in the CFP Semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2015, with OSU claiming a 42-35 win on the way to becoming the eventual national champions. Alabama head coach Nick Saban is 2-2 in his career against Ohio State, including a 2-1 record at Michigan State. OSU head coach Ryan Day has not faced Alabama.

Alabama will be playing in its 11th postseason game in the city of Miami. 

The Crimson Tide has traveled to The Magic City in the postseason on 10 previous occasions, holding a 6-4 mark in those games. The 10 matchups include a 5-4 record in the Orange Bowl to go with the Tide’s win over Notre Dame in the Discover BCS National Championship Game on Jan. 7, 2013. 

Alabama’s most recent trip to Miami saw the Crimson Tide cruise past then-No. 4/4/4 Oklahoma by a 45-34 margin in the 2018 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl

