Alabama Crimson Tide Announces 2022 Football Schedule

Alabama will square off against Texas in Austin, Texas, for the first time since 1922

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama football fans can start scheduling the rest of their lives next year as the 2022 schedule was released Tuesday night.

The Southeastern Conference announced its full slate of games for next season as well.

The Crimson Tide is set to compete in 12 contests during the regular season, including five on the road and seven in Tuscaloosa. The bye week will remain at the end of October, on the 29th this year.

For the first time since 2011, Alabama will kick off its season at home by playing host to Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3.

The next week, the Crimson Tide will square off against future conference foe Texas in Austin, Texas, on Sept. 10. It will mark the first time the Tide has challenged Texas since 2010, and the first time the Tide has traveled to Austin in exactly 100 years.

Alabama will return to Tuscaloosa for a pair of home contests, hosting UL-Monroe on Sept. 17 and then opening its conference campaign with Vanderbilt on Sept. 24.

Flipping into the month of October, Alabama will visit Arkansas in Fayetteville, on Oct. 1, before returning home to host Texas A&M on Oct. 8.

The Crimson Tide begins the second half of its schedule at Tennessee in Knoxville on Oct. 15, before playing host to Mississippi State on Oct. 22.

The Crimson and White will have a bye week on Oct. 29, before beginning the final month of the regular season with a pair of road games at LSU in Baton Rouge on Nov. 5 and at Ole Miss in Oxford on Nov. 12.

Alabama closes out the season with and a pair of home games against Austin Peay on Nov. 19 and the Iron Bowl versus Auburn on Nov. 26.

The 2022 SEC Championship Game is set for Dec. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule

Sept. 3 Utah State

Sept. 10 at Texas

Sept. 17 Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 24 Vanderbilt

Oct. 1 at Arkansas

Oct. 8 Texas A&M

Oct. 15 at Tennessee

Oct. 22 Mississippi State

Nov. 5 at LSU

Nov. 12 at Ole Miss

Nov. 19 Austin Peay

Nov. 26 Auburn