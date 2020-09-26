Live Updates: Alabama Crimson Tide at Missouri Tigers

It's been a long year.

Since Alabama last played a football game, at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, a lot has happened, including the delayed start to the college football season and the Southeastern Conference going with a 10-game league-only schedule.

Although it seemed a lot longer, it's:

23,241,600 seconds

387,360 minutes

6456 hours

38 weeks and 3 days

73.50% of 2020

Kickoff is slated for 6 p.m.

TV: ESPN (Play-By-Play: Sean McDonough, Analyst: Todd Blackledge, Analyst: Allison Williams)

Radio: Crimson TIde Sports Network (Play-By-Play: Eli Gold, Analyst: John Parker Wilson, Sideline: Rashad Johnson) CTSN on Sirius/XM: 81/81

Online: ESPN+

Weather forecast: Sunny. High 88, low 64. The temperature should be just above 80 degrees at kickoff. Winds 15 mph.

What's new with Missouri: Everything. It's the first game of the Eliah Drinkwitz era. The former Auburn quarterback coach (2010-11) led Appalachian State to a 12-1 finish and No. 19 final ranking in the AP Top 25 poll.

Alabama's streak against unranked opponents: With its 66-3 win against Western Carolina on Nov. 23, 2019, Alabama has defeated 91 consecutive unranked teams under Nick Saban, the longest streak in FBS history. The current streak began with a win over Colorado on December 30, 2007 in the Independence Bowl. The previous record was 72 games, shared by Miami (Fla.) (1984-95) and Florida (1989-2000). BamaCentral will have continual updates throughout the game.

Report: Alabama Assistant Coach To Miss Game

Yahoo Sports reported Saturday afternoon that Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly will not be at the game, but no reason was given.

Missouri defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison, a former Crimson Tide assistant coach until Mike Saban, will also miss the game.