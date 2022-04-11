Alabama Athletics Duo Named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year Finalists

Polly Mack from women’s golf and Tyler Sesvold from men’s swimming and diving have been named finalists for the prestigious honor.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama's Polly Mack (women’s golf) and Tyler Sesvold (men's swimming and diving) have been named finalists for the Southeastern Conference Men's and Women's Scholar-Athletes of the Year and the H. Boyd McWhorter Postgraduate Scholarships, the league office announced Monday.

The H. Boyd McWhorter Postgraduate Scholarship has been presented by the SEC to the league's top male and female scholar-athletes since 1986 and this year's winners will be named on May 3.

POLLY MACK

Women's Golf | Major: Hospitality Management

2022 Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic Tournament Champion, going wire-to-wire to win by four strokes as the only player under par in an individual field that included seven of the nation's top 15 women's collegiate golfers

2020, 2021 SEC Academic Honor Roll

2X President's List honoree at Alabama (4.0 GPA)

3X Dean's List honoree at Alabama (3.5 GPA or better)

Advanced to the 2021 LPGA Q-Series final tournament, competing in four rounds at the final tournament, before missing the cut to advance to the final four rounds by just one stroke (288)

Received full EPSON TOUR card for 2022

Ranked No. 48 in the Women's World Amateur Golf Rankings

Ranked No. 8 in the Golfstat NCAA Division I Player Rankings

Holds the school record for single-season, par-5 scoring, averaging a mark of 4.6293 in 2021-22

Ranked fourth on Alabama's single-season, scoring-average, all-time list with a 71.30 to date in 2021-22

TYLER SESVOLD

Swimming & Diving | Major: Business

USA Olympic Team Trials finalist in the 100-meter butterfly

Three-year CSCAA Scholar All-American, 2018, 2019, 2020

Four-year member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021

President's List (4.0 GPA) and Dean's List (3.5 GPA) student throughout his UA career

Two-year All-American, earning nine honors

Three-time Southeastern Conference Champion

SEC Championships Record Breaker

First Team All-SEC, 2020

Three-time University of Alabama record holder

Ranked second all-time at Alabama in the 100 butterfly and in the all-time top 10 in the 50 and 100 freestyle

The SEC provides the league's male and female McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Post-Graduate Scholarship recipients with a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship. The 26 remaining male and female finalists for the award will also receive a $10,000 post-graduate scholarship. The award recipients are chosen by a committee of Faculty Athletics Representatives from the 14 SEC institutions and are announced in May, as well as honored by the league membership at SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla.