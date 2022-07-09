Alabama Baseball Adds Florida Transfer Catcher Mac Guscette

Guscette brings with him a solid fielding percentage behind the plate as well as a consistent bat to the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Florida baseball catcher Mac Guscette announced on Saturday morning that he will be transferring to Alabama to join head coach Brad Bohannon and the Crimson Tide.

Guscette made the announcement on Saturday morning via social media:

"I want to thank all of the schools that showed an interest in me after I entered the transfer portal," Guscette's post reads. "After considering all factors, one program stood out above all others. I look forward to continuing my education and athletics at the University of Alabama this Fall. Roll Tide!!"

In his freshman year with the Gators in 2021, Guscette played in a total of 21 games, including 16 starts at catcher. At the plate, he batted .298 on the season with three doubles, 10 runs, nine RBI and six walks. He also boasted a .988 fielding percentage across 161 defensive chances.

For his sophomore season in 2022, Guscette's batting average slipped to .238 while he made 30 starts in 36 games played. In total, he recorded 25 hits, five home runs, four doubles, 18 RBI, 15 runs and one stolen base. Behind the plate at catcher, he also posted a .995 fielding percentage across 206 defensive chances.

Prior to his transferring, Guscette had been in the NCAA transfer portal since June 11.

Including Guscette, Alabama baseball has added three players from the transfer portal so far this season. The other two players are rising senior Tennessee Tech third baseman Ed Johnson and rising sophomore right-handed pitcher Aidan Moza from UAB.