Alabama Baseball Assistant Coach Jerry Zulli Departing Program

Zulli was hired by head coach Brad Bohannon back during the summer of 2017
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball assistant coach Jerry Zulli will be parting ways from the Crimson Tide program in order to pursue interests outside of baseball.

D1Baseball was the first to report the news.

Zulli was hired as an assistant by head coach Brad Bohannon back in the summer of 2017, not long after Bohannon had been named the leader of the Crimson Tide.

“When you’re heavily involved in recruiting, you know who does a great job on the road, and he is clearly one of the best recruiters," Bohannon said of Zulli's hiring in 2017. "I’ve known him a long time, and he checks every box that I am looking for. He’s a guy of high integrity and character, he has a high motor, he can relate to a wide variety of personalities, he has a great network and is a very talented evaluator.

“In addition, he is a very skilled instructor, and we share a lot of the same ideas regarding team offense. Jerry is a tremendous addition to my coaching staff and will be a huge part of helping us build this program at Alabama.”

Zulli earned his first coaching position at Middle Georgia College from 2002-2004 before coaching at Memphis from 2004-2010. He then coached at South Alabama from 2011-2015 then spent time at Missouri in 2016 before Louisiana Tech in 2017.

As a player, Zulli played for Middle Georgia College for two seasons, earning the Terry Daniels Award and helped MGC to a Region XVII Championship in 1999. He then transferred to the University of New Orleans an lettered both seasons.

