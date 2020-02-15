Alabama Baseball Blanks Northeastern in Season Opener, 10-0

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball opened the season in solid fashion, shutting out Northeastern 5-0 on Friday afternoon in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Crimson Tide jumped on the board early, scoring five combined runs in the first three innings.

In the first, junior first baseman Tyler Gentry started off the scoring with a double down the left-field line, sending sophomore left fielder T.J. Reeves across home plate for the run.

The next inning, Gentry struck out swinging with the bases loaded, but advanced to first on a passed ball. Freshman outfielder Owen Diodati — who was playing in the game as the designated hitter — slid into home plate for Alabama's second run.

In the bottom of the third, freshman third baseman Zane Denton drove in a run with a single through the right side that sent sophomore first baseman Drew Williamson home. Diodati followed up Denton's RBI single by hitting the first home run of the season for Alabama with a two-run shot over the right field fence.

After three scoreless innings, Denton picked up another run for Alabama when freshman second baseman Jim Jarvis was walked by Huskies reliever junior Josh Winkler with the bases loaded, forcing Denton to walk across the plate.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alabama added four more runs to its total, highlighted by an RBI-single up the middle by junior JUCO transfer outfielder Jackson Tate in his first-ever at-bat in a Crimson Tide uniform. Senior shortstop Kolby Robinson earned the run.

Diodati wasn't finished just yet, though. In the bottom of the eighth, Diodati hit his second home run of the afternoon, crossing the plate for Alabama's 10th and final run.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp picked up the win for the Crimson Tide, pitching four complete innings, allowing only one hit, walking four and striking out seven.

Senior Huskies lefty Kyle Murphy is credited with the loss. Murphy pitched two innings, allowing four runs off of three hits, walked four and struck out three.

The Alabama continues its opening weekend Saturday against Northeastern (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated.