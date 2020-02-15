Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama Baseball Blanks Northeastern in Season Opener, 10-0

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball opened the season in solid fashion, shutting out Northeastern 5-0 on Friday afternoon in Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

The Crimson Tide jumped on the board early, scoring five combined runs in the first three innings.

In the first, junior first baseman Tyler Gentry started off the scoring with a double down the left-field line, sending sophomore left fielder T.J. Reeves across home plate for the run.

The next inning, Gentry struck out swinging with the bases loaded, but advanced to first on a passed ball. Freshman outfielder Owen Diodati — who was playing in the game as the designated hitter — slid into home plate for Alabama's second run.

In the bottom of the third, freshman third baseman Zane Denton drove in a run with a single through the right side that sent sophomore first baseman Drew Williamson home. Diodati followed up Denton's RBI single by hitting the first home run of the season for Alabama with a two-run shot over the right field fence.

After three scoreless innings, Denton picked up another run for Alabama when freshman second baseman Jim Jarvis was walked by Huskies reliever junior Josh Winkler with the bases loaded, forcing Denton to walk across the plate.

In the bottom of the seventh, Alabama added four more runs to its total, highlighted by an RBI-single up the middle by junior JUCO transfer outfielder Jackson Tate in his first-ever at-bat in a Crimson Tide uniform. Senior shortstop Kolby Robinson earned the run.

Diodati wasn't finished just yet, though. In the bottom of the eighth, Diodati hit his second home run of the afternoon, crossing the plate for Alabama's 10th and final run.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp picked up the win for the Crimson Tide, pitching four complete innings, allowing only one hit, walking four and striking out seven.

Senior Huskies lefty Kyle Murphy is credited with the loss. Murphy pitched two innings, allowing four runs off of three hits, walked four and struck out three.

The Alabama continues its opening weekend Saturday against Northeastern (12 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated.

Screen Shot 2020-02-14 at 6.05.02 PM
Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Crimson Tikes: Feb. 20, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball Off the Mark, Takes 7-0 Loss to No. 3 UCLA

Alabama ace Montana Fouts pulled in second inning after issuing fifth walk

Christopher Walsh

Recruiting Corner: Early Top Targets Gaining Momentum for Alabama

News and updates from the recruiting trail

Tyler Martin

Alabama Softball Earns Win Over USF 9-1

This is the second win for Alabama in the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational

Allie Wright

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 14, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Record 3-Point Shooting, Triple-Double Not Enough In Tough 95-91 OT Loss at No. 11 Auburn

Alabama basketball falls to 13-11 on the season after comeback effort at Auburn falls short in overtime

Tyler Martin

by

Dillon88

Alabama Softball Crushes No. 1 Washington 8-0

Bailey Hemphill paces Crimson Tide with two-run home run

Allie Wright

Live with the Tide: Alabama Basketball at Auburn

Alabama will look to earn another quality win on Wednesday night against in-state rival Auburn

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Baseball Prepares for 2020 Season Opener Against Northeastern

The Crimson Tide will face off against a surprisingly deep Huskies lineup Friday afternoon

Joey Blackwell

Alabama Football’s A-Day Game Set for April 18th

Kickoff for the 2020 A-Day Game will be at 1 p.m. on April 18th

Tyler Martin