Alabama Baseball Completes Series Sweep of Xavier with 9-4 Win

A four-run third inning combined with a solid starting performance by Grayson Hitt were the recipe for success for the Crimson Tide on Sunday afternoon.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After winning both Friday and Saturday's game against Xavier, Alabama baseball completed the series sweep on Sunday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, handling the Musketeers by a final score of 9-4.

While Xavier was able to outhit Alabama with a total of 13 hits, the Crimson Tide was able to make the most of its own 12 hits, recording three doubles on the afternoon.

"Really glad to get a series sweep over a really good team," Alabama coach Brad Bohannon said. "I thought we played better progressively over the course of the weekend. To be able to win three games and make a lot of mistakes that we can learn from I think is really, really positive."

After a scoreless first inning that included a remarkable full-stretch catch in foul territory by Crimson Tide right fielder William Hamiter, Alabama struck first when a bases-loaded walk of first baseman Drew Williamson forced shortstop Jim Jarvis home for the first run of the game.

In the third, the Crimson Tide piled on four runs. The first run came off of an RBI single by designated hitter Owen Diodati, followed by a sac-fly RBI by Jarvis that allowed Hamiter to advance across the plate.

An RBI single by right fielder Tommy Seidl — who returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game — resulted in the third run of the inning. Second baseman Bryce Eblin then recorded an RBI single of his own to right field, driving in Seidl.

Crimson Tide catcher Dominic Tamez hit a sac-fly in the bottom of the fifth, increasing Alabama's lead to six runs.

Xavier added two runs in the top of the sixth, then another run in the seventh to cut Alabama's lead in half. However, Tamez reached on a fielding error by the Musketeers' shortstop in the seventh, bringing in two more runs for the Crimson Tide.

Xavier added another run in the top of the eighth, but Alabama responded with an RBI double by Seidl in the second half of the inning. In the ninth, it was too late for the Musketeers and the Crimson Tide prevailed by a final score of 9-4 and sweeping Xavier three games to none.

"Offensively today we had a lot of production up and down the lineup," Bohannon said. "There was a point in time that we had 10-consecutive quality at-bats. We scored in five of the eight innings. I thought after we put up the four-spot in the third that we maintained our focus, that we didn't let our foot off the gas.

"I thought that was a real positive sign of our mentality and some maturity."

Grayson Hitt had a solid season debut on the mound, tossing 4.0 innings and giving up no runs off of three hits. Hitt also walked just one batter while he struck out six of his 16 batters faced. With the performance, Hitt improved to 1-0 on the season.

"I think Hammy really set the tone in the first inning with that catch," Hitt said. "I think after that I was fired up and ready to go. I think I got ahead really good and I was able to just put people away early in the count."

George Eisenhardt (0-1) of Xavier was saddled with the loss.

Seidl finished the game with the best offensive performance for Alabama, batting 3-for-4 with two runs, two RBI and a double. He also recorded one walk.

"I was just ready to go and I wanted to do a good job for my teammates," Seidl said. "I knew that if anybody else was out there, they'd do their job, too, so that's pretty much everybody's approach to this team is just do your job, get immersed in the team and have fun."

With the win, Alabama improves to 3-0 on the season after opening weekend. Xavier falls to 0-3 with the loss. The Crimson Tide will now take Monday off before returning to The Joe to face in-state foe Jacksonville State on Tuesday afternoon (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).