Alabama Baseball Crushes Harvard in Series Opener

Alabama Athletics

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — 19 hits by Alabama baseball's lineup along with six scoreless inning pitched by freshman left-hander Connor Prielipp were the recipe for success Friday night, as the Crimson Tide defeated Harvard in lopsided fashion, 14-4.

Prielipp (3-0) picked up his third win of the season for Alabama with his six-inning effort in which he allowed only two hits, no runs, walked one and struck out nine.

The Crimson Tide had a total of 19 hits in the game, led by a trio of batters who had three hits each in senior third baseman Brett Auerbach (3-for-6), freshman center fielder Peyton Wilson (3-for-6) and senior shortstop Kolby Robinson (3-for-6).

Sophomore first baseman Drew Williamson led the team in RBIs with three.

As if 15 runs wasn't bad enough, it could have been a lot worse: Alabama left 18 runners stranded.

For Harvard, senior righty Kieran Shaw is credited with the loss.

With the win, the Crimson Tide moves to 10-0 on the season. The game marked the first of the season for the Crimson, who now drop to 0-1.

This story will be updated.

Live with the Tide: Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III Participate in WR Drills at NFL Combine

The quarterbacks, tight ends, and wide receivers will showcase their talent in front of NFL scouts and coaches at the NFL Combine on Wednesday evening

Tyler Martin

by

Christopher Walsh

Alabama Softball dismantles UT Arlington to Open Crimson Classic

Top of the order only makes one out as Crimson Tide cruises to 11-3 win

Christopher Walsh

Nate Oats Offers Update on John Petty's Elbow Injury

The junior wing is not expected to play on Saturday against South Carolina on Saturday

Tyler Martin

Alabama Basketball Target JD Davison Hits Game-Winner, Wins 2A State Championship

Davison's game-high 32 points and 10 rebounds propelled Calhoun over Barbour County for a state title

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Feb. 28, 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Alabama Softball's Kids are Alright

Crimson Tide has had to lean hard on its newcomers, who have already stepped up in a variety of ways

Christopher Walsh

Just A Minute: On the Overreaction to Scott Cochran's Departure

Scott Cochran's loss is significant, but that doesn't mean he can't be replaced

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 28, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Tyler Martin

Alabama Women's Basketball Knocks Down No. 12 Texas A&M

Alabama pulled through with a win on Thursday night

Allie Wright

De’Sha Benjamin Out for Season with Foot Injury

