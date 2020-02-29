Alabama Baseball Crushes Harvard in Series Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — 19 hits by Alabama baseball's lineup along with six scoreless inning pitched by freshman left-hander Connor Prielipp were the recipe for success Friday night, as the Crimson Tide defeated Harvard in lopsided fashion, 14-4.

Prielipp (3-0) picked up his third win of the season for Alabama with his six-inning effort in which he allowed only two hits, no runs, walked one and struck out nine.

The Crimson Tide had a total of 19 hits in the game, led by a trio of batters who had three hits each in senior third baseman Brett Auerbach (3-for-6), freshman center fielder Peyton Wilson (3-for-6) and senior shortstop Kolby Robinson (3-for-6).

Sophomore first baseman Drew Williamson led the team in RBIs with three.

As if 15 runs wasn't bad enough, it could have been a lot worse: Alabama left 18 runners stranded.

For Harvard, senior righty Kieran Shaw is credited with the loss.

With the win, the Crimson Tide moves to 10-0 on the season. The game marked the first of the season for the Crimson, who now drop to 0-1.

