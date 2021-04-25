Alabama Baseball Drops Game 2 at Kentucky, 5-2

A poor performance on the mound coupled with quiet bats for the Crimson Tide resulted in a loss

After Saturday's game was pushed to Sunday due to weather, Alabama baseball dropped its first game of a doubleheader in a 5-2 loss at Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide and the Wildcats will now conclude its three-game series at 2 p.m. CT in the second game of Sunday's doubleheader.

After the first two innings went by without a run from either team, Kentucky picked up two runs in the bottom of the third. A one-out RBI single by center fielder Austin Schultz drove in the first run, while a two-out double by designated hitter Oraj Anu put the Wildcats up 2-0.

In the fifth inning, a one-out solo home run by catcher Coltyn Kessler added a run to Kentucky's side of the scoreboard. One out later, a two-RBI double by shortstop Ryan Ritter gave the Wildcats their fourth and fifth runs of the day.

Alabama's only two runs of the game came in the seventh from a two-run home run to right field by designated hitter Owen Diodati. However, the Crimson Tide could not mount a comeback and fell to the Wildcats 5-2 in seven innings.

In four and one-thirds innings pitched, Alabama starting pitcher Dylan Smith allowed four runs off of 11 hits and struck out six batters. Connor Shamblin came in to relieve Smith in the fifth inning, but also allowed a run off of two hits in one and two-thirds innings.

For Kentucky, the pitchers of the game had a much better day. Starting on the mound was Sean Harney, who threw for six innings and gave up only the two runs from Diodati's home run. On the day, Harney allowed only five hits and struck out five batters en route to the victory.

Smith (4-6) was saddled with the loss for the Crimson Tide while Harney (3-0) was credited with the win for the Wildcats.

With the win, Kentucky now rises to 23-13 on the season while Alabama drops to 24-14.

The final game of the three-game series between the Crimson Tide and the Wildcats is scheduled for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch (SEC Network+).

This story will be updated following Sunday's Game 3.