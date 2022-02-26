Alabama Baseball Drops Game One to No. 1 Texas, 1-0

On a cold day in Austin, Alabama began its road schedule at No. 1 Texas. Because of the conditions, both sides struggled to mount any offensive production in the first six innings.

With no RBIs for either side in the game, Texas was able to prevail 1-0 thanks to a seventh inning wild pitch. The lack of production with runners in scoring position kept Alabama off the board despite outhitting the Longhorns.

Alabama got a magnificent start from RHP Garrett McMillan, who has been the Crimson Tide's game one starter through the first two series. McMillan did not allow multiple hits in an inning through his six innings pitched, and he struck three batters out looking. Despite his shutdown performance on the mound, Alabama was unable to build a lead because of the tough hitting conditions.

The Crimson Tide's first two hits were two-out doubles, coming from Tommy Seidl in the top of the second and Drew Williamson in the third. Andrew Pinckney and Caden Rose stung back-to-back singles up the middle in the fifth, and Dominic Tamez walked to load the bases. Alabama could not make anything of it, though, as the wind kept Zane Denton's fly ball in the air long enough to be caught.

In the seventh, Dylan Ray took over for McMillan. Ray began strong with a strikeout, but Texas was able to mount a rally with a single and a hit by pitch.

Alabama began using digital wristbands that tell the pitcher and catcher the pitch call, and somehow Tamez and Ray were not on the same page with two runners on. Ray threw a hard fastball that caromed off Tamez' mask, advancing the runners. A breaking ball in the dirt followed, and Texas broke the tie in the seventh on the wild pitch. Ray was able to strike out the side to finish the inning, minimizing the damage.

The Crimson Tide offense threatened again in the eighth, loading the bases with two walks and a single from Owen Diodati. Pinckney, who was 1-for-3 in the game, was pinch hit for by freshman Will Hodo. Hodo was struck out looking on a breaking ball, ending the inning and leaving three Crimson Tide runners on base. Through eight innings, Alabama left 11 runners on base, going 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Williamson came through again in the Alabama ninth, doubling down the right field line. Tamez was unable to win his battle after getting to a full count, and he was struck out to bring Alabama to its final out. Denton popped out in foul ground to end the game, and the Texas crowd erupted.

The Crimson Tide finished 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position, and 12 Alabama runners were left on base. Dylan Ray was credited with the loss following the wild pitch in the seventh that scored the game's lone run.

Travis Sthele was credited with the win out of the bullpen for Texas, and Aaron Nixon got the save.

Alabama had multiple hits in an inning just once throughout the game, and the sporadic offensive display was not enough to get on the board against a strong Texas pitching staff in a weather-impacted game. The leadoff batter never reached base for Alabama throughout the game, and that led to the Crimson Tide falling short with runners in scoring position.

First pitch for game two of Alabama versus No. 1 Texas is set for 1:30 p.m. CT, as the Crimson Tide will look for more from its offense throughout the series.