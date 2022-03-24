Alabama Baseball Drops Third-Straight Midweek Game

While the Crimson Tide led UAB by a run heading into the seventh, the Blazers responded to come back and hand Alabama its third-straight loss to a midweek opponent.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A change of scenery at Regions Field in downtown Birmingham didn't do Alabama baseball any favors on Wednesday evening as the Crimson Tide fell to the UAB Blazers by a score of 5-4.

The Crimson Tide has now lost three-straight midweek games, and is now just 1-4 against its last five non-conference midweek opponents.

"We didn't do enough to win," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said after the game. "We're not a very good offensive team right now, and when you're not very good offensively you're going to be in a lot of tight games.

"That's a lot of pressure to play really clean."

The Blazers jumped out to a two-run lead in the bottom of the first off of a 2 RBI home run by UAB first baseman Josh Sears. Alabama responded in the top of the third with a two-run double by second baseman Bryce Eblin, tying the game at 2 runs apiece.

One out later, Crimson Tide left fielder Tommy Seidl his a sac-fly out to left field, sending Eblin across the plate and giving Alabama its first lead of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, UAB left fielder Peyton Puckett reached first on a bunt, giving third baseman Brandon Willoughby enough time to score the Blazers' game-tying third run.

In the top of the sixth, Alabama jumped back on top with a solo home run by designated hitter Owen Diodati, who crushed the ball off of the far wall of the Crimson Tide bullpen in right-center field. In the bottom of the seventh, though, UAB tied the game with a sacrifice bunt by second baseman John Marc Mullins.

With Alabama not able to respond in the top of the eighth, UAB took advantage of the opportunity with an RBI-single by right fielder Christian Hall to give the Blazers a 5-4 lead heading into the ninth.

The Crimson Tide was unable to overcome the one-run deficit and suffered its fourth loss in five games.

"We gave up five runs tonight," Bohannon said. "In the first inning we walked the second batter, the third batter hits a home run. We made two errors in the infield to the first batter in the inning and both of those runners end up scoring and when you're not as good as you need to be offensively, you can't make mistakes like that."

Brady Greene (2-0) was credited with the win on the mound for UAB, while Collin Taylor (3) picked up the save. Luke Holman (0-2) for Alabama is saddled with the loss.

With the win, Alabama improves to 14-8 on the season. UAB falls to 13-6 with the loss. Up next, the Crimson Tide will play a three-game weekend series at Mississippi State, with the first game taking place on Friday evening (6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).