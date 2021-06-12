Alabama Baseball Expected to Name Matt Reida as Assistant Coach

Reida served as an assistant coach for Pitt during the 2021 season and as a volunteer assistant for the Crimson Tide in 2019-2020

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Just two days after former Alabama baseball assistant coach Jerry Zulli announced he was departing the program to pursue interests outside of baseball, it seems that head coach Brad Bohannon has found the person to replace him.

While still not officially announced by Alabama athletics, former Pitt assistant coach Matt Reida is expected to be named as Zulli's replacement for the Crimson Tide.

While Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball was the first to report the coaching change, Reida seemed to confirm the hiring on Twitter, changing his bio and changing his profile photo.

Last season, the Panthers posted a 23-20 overall record and went 16-17 in the ACC. The team collectively hit .257 with 42 home runs in 2021.

While Bohannon served as an assistant head coach at Kentucky, Reida played for the Wildcats from 2011-2014. Playing primarily at shortstop, Reida made 199 starts — the fifth-most in program history. Overall, he started 214 games, the fourth most in Wildcats history.

Following a season with the Tampa Bay Rays MLB organization, Reida coached for two seasons at Indiana in 2016 and 2017 before heading to Xavier in 2018. Reida then served as a volunteer assistant coach with Bohannon at Alabama before heading off to Pitt.

An official announcement by Alabama athletics is expected some time in the coming days.

This story will be updated.