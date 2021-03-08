All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Baseball Falls to No. 24 in Latest Baseball America Top 25

A 1-0 loss at College of Charleston shifts the Crimson Tide down a spot in this week's poll
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After dropping one of its three games at College of Charleston this past weekend, Alabama baseball saw the loss reflected in the latest edition of the Baseball America Top 25.

The Crimson Tide fell from No. 23 to No. 24 this week. While Alabama lost on Saturday 1-0 in a pitcher's duel, the Crimson Tide stormed back on Sunday to wallop the Cougars 21-3 — likely saving the team from dropping out of the top 25 altogether.

Across the SEC, seven other teams are ranked — including No. 1 through No. 4. Arkansas takes the top spot in this week's rankings, followed by Mississippi State at No. 2, Vanderbilt at No. 3 and Ole Miss at No. 4.

Florida comes in at No. 6, while South Carolina rounds out the top 10 in the No. 10 spot. Tennessee places No. 23 in this week's poll, just one spot above Alabama.

Alabama will now host South Alabama on Tuesday and Jacksonville State on Wednesday before taking part in its final non-conference weekend series of the season against Stetson Friday-Sunday.

Here is the full look at the latest Baseball America Top 25 with just one more weekend separating the Crimson Tide from SEC play:

Baseball America Top 25

1. Arkansas

2. Mississippi State

3. Vanderbilt

4. Ole Miss

5. Miami

6. Florida

7. Georgia Tech

8. UCLA

9. Texas Christian

10. South Carolina

11. Texas Tech

12. Virginia Tech

13. Boston College

14. East Carolina

15. Louisville

16. Arizona

17. Oregon State

18. North Carolina

19. Oklahoma State

20. Texas

21. Virginia

22. Michigan

23. Tennessee

24. Alabama

25. Florida Atlantic

