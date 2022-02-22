Alabama Baseball Handles Jacksonville State, 6-3

A program record-tying five double plays and a perfect fielding percentage on the afternoon helped boost the Crimson Tide to its fourth win of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Cloudy skies and the impending threat of rain didn't stop Alabama baseball and Jacksonville State from squaring off at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, as the Crimson Tide took down the Gamecocks 6-3.

A program record-tying five double plays for Alabama helped boost the Crimson Tide past JSU, with both teams having solid fielding days with no errors.

"Really, really pleased with our club today," Alabama head coach Brad Bohannon said after the game. "I feel like we took another step forward. Really complete game."

An RBI fielder's choice in the bottom of the first inning by William Hamiter got the scoring started for the Crimson Tide. In the bottom of the second, a wild pitch brought Tommy Seidl in from third, with an RBI groundout by Bryce Eblin scoring Alabama's third run.

A single by Owen Diodati in the third scored Zane Denton. In the top of the fourth, JSU's Carson Crowe cracked a solo home run to right field to record the Gamecocks' first run of the game.

In the bottom of the fourth, Alabama responded with an RBI double by Drew Williamson, bringing Eblin across the plate. Another JSU home run in the top of the sixth — this time a two-run shot by Alex Strachan — pulled the Gamecocks within two runs.

"We came out hot," Bohannon said. "Scored in the first inning, scored in the first four innings. Jacob [McNairy] obviously set the tone defensively, three beautiful double plays, scored in five of the eight innings, seven of the nine batters got at least one hit, did some things on the bases, stolen a couple of bases, some ball-in-dirt opportunities we took advantage of."

In the bottom of the inning, Alabama's Andrew Pinckney singled through the left side, bringing Jarvis home for the Crimson Tide's sixth run and final run. JSU was unable to respond in the final three innings, and Alabama prevailed 6-3.

Jacob McNairy (1-0) picked up the win on the mound for Alabama, with Hunter Hoopes (1) earning the save. Jake Peppers (0-1) was saddled with the loss for the Gamecocks.

Williamson and Diodati both led the team in hits, both batting 2-for-4 on the day. Williamson also recorded a run, while both players registered an RBI. Against the Gamecocks, Crimson Tide batters totaled nine hits, with two of them being doubles.

"I think that everybody sees that as we're playing more, we're playing better," Bohannon said. "[...] I thought it was a really complete effort for us and very pleased. Good day for us."

With the win, Alabama improves to 4-0 on the season. Jacksonville State falls to 0-4 with the loss. Up next, barring rain, the Crimson Tide will take on the Alabama State Hornets on Wednesday (3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+).

This story will be updated with video from Tuesday's game.