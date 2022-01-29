Alabama Baseball Hosts First Practice, Scrimmage Ahead of 2022 Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Under blue skies spotted with puffy, white clouds, Alabama baseball conducted its first official practice and scrimmage ahead of the 2022 season on Friday afternoon at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

After hosting a quick workout, some fielding drills and a short batting practice, the Crimson Tide hosted a seven-inning intrasquad scrimmage game.

“It was an exciting day for us,” Crimson Tide head coach Brad Bohannon said. “The kids did a great job over the break, came back in really good shape, and I could tell collectively that the group worked hard at home. This is a really pleasant group of guys to be around. They’re good kids, they practice well, they like to play, and they really like each other. I couldn’t be more pleased with where we are at right now, and I think three weeks from today we’ll be ready to play some really good baseball."

Joey Blackwell, BamaCentral In the scrimmage between the Crimson and Gray teams, a total of six pitchers were utilized. For the Crimson team, junior left-handed pitcher Antoine Jean started out the mound and pitched two innings, followed by sophomore righty Eli Giles, who pitched another two innings. Redshirt-junior right-hander Landon Green closed things out for current Alabama pitchers on the Crimson Team with another two innings. Casey Cobb, who graduated from the team in 2020, pitched the final inning of play for the Crimson team. Joey Blackwell, BamaCentral For the Gray team, senior right-hander Jacob McNairy started on the mound and finished with two innings under his belt. Junior southpaw Jake Leger pitched another two innings, and junior right-hander Garrett McMillan closed things out with three innings. The scrimmage ended after seven innings in a 3-2 victory for the Gray team. Joey Blackwell, BamaCentral While there's still three weeks before Alabama opens its season against Xavier at the Joe, senior first baseman Drew Williamson said that having the team back together on the field brings a renewed sense of focus. "It's great, man," Williamson said. "After being away from the guys for so long [for] Christmas break, you get so tired of doing everything on your own — going to the cage by yourself, working out by yourself — just that sense of community makes it so much easier to work hard and get out there."

