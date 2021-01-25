All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411
Search

Alabama Baseball LHP Connor Prielipp Tagged with Preseason First Team All-American Honors

The Crimson Tide freshman pitcher finished the 2020 season with a 3-0 record in four starts
Author:
Publish date:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama freshman left-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp was named a Preseason First Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, Alabama Athletics reported on Monday afternoon.

Despite the Crimson Tide only fielding 17 games in 2020 due to the season reaching an early conclusion, Prielipp shined in his outings. In four games started, Prielipp achieved a 3-0 record in the 2020 season. In those four appearance, Prielipp allowed only five hits, walked six and struck out 35.

He also allowed no runs in 21.0 innings pitched.

Prielipp remains on the Crimson Tide’s roster as a true freshman in 2020 due to the abreviated COVID-19 rules that grant players an extra season of eligibility.

Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

“Alabama’s Connor Prielipp was selected as a Preseason First Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, the website announced on Monday afternoon. The recognition is Prielipp’s third of the spring, as the left-hander was also named first-teamer by Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game USA.

First Team All-American

Connor Prielipp, Starting Pitcher

  • Named D1Baseball.com’s “Top Freshman Pitcher” at the end of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign
  • Did not allow a run across his four starts and 21.0 innings of work while maintaining a 3-0 record
  • Recorded 35 strikeouts compared to six walks and led the conference in WHIP at 0.52
  • Allowed the fewest hits (5) and earned runs (0) in the SEC and gave up just 2.14 hits per nine innings to lead the conference and rank third nationally
  • Held opposing hitters to a league-low .077 average”

Connor Prielipp, Alabama baseball
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball LHP Connor Prielipp Tagged with Preseason First Team All-American Honors

January 11, 2021 Alabama basketball forward Herb Jones against Kentucky in Lexington, KY.
All Things Bama

What Kentucky is Saying About its Rematch With Alabama Basketball

Screen Shot 2021-01-25 at 3.07.02 PM
All Things Bama

Doug Marrone Named Alabama Football Offensive Line Coach

January 16, 2021, Alabama basketball center Keon Ambrose-Hylton against Arkansas in Tuscaloosa, AL.
BamaCentral+

All Things Bama Podcast: Inside Hoops' Rise to the Top of the SEC, Early 2021 Defensive Depth Chart

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball guard Joshua Primo shoots against LSU in Baton Rouge, LA.
All Things Bama

Alabama's Josh Primo Named SEC Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week

January 19, 2021, Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats looks on during the LSU game in Baton Rouge, LA.
All Things Bama

Nate Oats, Alabama Basketball Remain Focused Amidst Shift From 'Hunter' to 'Hunted'

_RS16990
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Moves Up to No. 9/8 in Latest Rankings

Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week Logo
BamaCentral+

Josh Primo is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week