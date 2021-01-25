Alabama Baseball LHP Connor Prielipp Tagged with Preseason First Team All-American Honors

The Crimson Tide freshman pitcher finished the 2020 season with a 3-0 record in four starts

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama freshman left-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp was named a Preseason First Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, Alabama Athletics reported on Monday afternoon.

Despite the Crimson Tide only fielding 17 games in 2020 due to the season reaching an early conclusion, Prielipp shined in his outings. In four games started, Prielipp achieved a 3-0 record in the 2020 season. In those four appearance, Prielipp allowed only five hits, walked six and struck out 35.

He also allowed no runs in 21.0 innings pitched.

Prielipp remains on the Crimson Tide’s roster as a true freshman in 2020 due to the abreviated COVID-19 rules that grant players an extra season of eligibility.

Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:

The recognition is Prielipp's third of the spring, as the left-hander was also named first-teamer by Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game USA.

