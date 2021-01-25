Alabama Baseball LHP Connor Prielipp Tagged with Preseason First Team All-American Honors
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama freshman left-handed pitcher Connor Prielipp was named a Preseason First Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, Alabama Athletics reported on Monday afternoon.
Despite the Crimson Tide only fielding 17 games in 2020 due to the season reaching an early conclusion, Prielipp shined in his outings. In four games started, Prielipp achieved a 3-0 record in the 2020 season. In those four appearance, Prielipp allowed only five hits, walked six and struck out 35.
He also allowed no runs in 21.0 innings pitched.
Prielipp remains on the Crimson Tide’s roster as a true freshman in 2020 due to the abreviated COVID-19 rules that grant players an extra season of eligibility.
Here is the full press release issued by Alabama Athletics:
“Alabama’s Connor Prielipp was selected as a Preseason First Team All-American by D1Baseball.com, the website announced on Monday afternoon. The recognition is Prielipp’s third of the spring, as the left-hander was also named first-teamer by Collegiate Baseball News and Perfect Game USA.
First Team All-American
Connor Prielipp, Starting Pitcher
- Named D1Baseball.com’s “Top Freshman Pitcher” at the end of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign
- Did not allow a run across his four starts and 21.0 innings of work while maintaining a 3-0 record
- Recorded 35 strikeouts compared to six walks and led the conference in WHIP at 0.52
- Allowed the fewest hits (5) and earned runs (0) in the SEC and gave up just 2.14 hits per nine innings to lead the conference and rank third nationally
- Held opposing hitters to a league-low .077 average”