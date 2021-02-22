Alabama Baseball Moves up to No. 22 in Latest Baseball America Poll
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After its opening weekend sweep of McNeese State, Alabama baseball is moving up in the latest rankings.
The Crimson Tide started the season at No. 25, but with its 3-0 record has moved up three spots to No. 22 in the nation according to the latest Baseball America poll.
A total of nine SEC teams rank in the top 25, with Alabama being the lowest on the list. Along with new-No. 1 team Ole Miss, Vanderbilt lands at No. 4 while Arkansas sits at No. 6. Just behind the Razorbacks is Florida at No. 7, and behind it Mississippi State at No. 8.
The final three SEC teams ranked higher than Alabama are No. 13 LSU, No. 16 South Carolina and No. 17 Tennessee.
One team is added to the top 25 this week in East Carolina at No. 24, who swept Rhode Island to open its season. The only team to fall out of this week's poll is Central Florida,
Here is the full Baseball America Top 25:
Baseball America Top 25 - Feb. 22, 2021
(ranking, team)
1. Ole Miss
2. Virginia
3. Miami
4. Vanderbilt
5. Louisville
6. Arkansas
7. Florida
8. Mississippi State
9. Florida State
10. Texas Christian
11. Duke
12. Texas Tech
13. LSU
14. UCLA
15. North Carolina State
16. South Carolina
17. Tennessee
18. Texas
19. UC Santa Barbara
20. Michigan
21. Georgia Tech
22. Alabama
23. Arizona
24. East Carolina
25. Oklahoma
Teams leaving the top 25: Central Florida