Alabama Baseball Moves up to No. 22 in Latest Baseball America Poll

The Crimson Tide moves up three spots after sweeping McNeese State this past weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After its opening weekend sweep of McNeese State, Alabama baseball is moving up in the latest rankings.

The Crimson Tide started the season at No. 25, but with its 3-0 record has moved up three spots to No. 22 in the nation according to the latest Baseball America poll.

A total of nine SEC teams rank in the top 25, with Alabama being the lowest on the list. Along with new-No. 1 team Ole Miss, Vanderbilt lands at No. 4 while Arkansas sits at No. 6. Just behind the Razorbacks is Florida at No. 7, and behind it Mississippi State at No. 8.

The final three SEC teams ranked higher than Alabama are No. 13 LSU, No. 16 South Carolina and No. 17 Tennessee.

One team is added to the top 25 this week in East Carolina at No. 24, who swept Rhode Island to open its season. The only team to fall out of this week's poll is Central Florida,

Here is the full Baseball America Top 25:

Baseball America Top 25 - Feb. 22, 2021

(ranking, team)

1. Ole Miss

2. Virginia

3. Miami

4. Vanderbilt

5. Louisville

6. Arkansas

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

9. Florida State

10. Texas Christian

11. Duke

12. Texas Tech

13. LSU

14. UCLA

15. North Carolina State

16. South Carolina

17. Tennessee

18. Texas

19. UC Santa Barbara

20. Michigan

21. Georgia Tech

22. Alabama

23. Arizona

24. East Carolina

25. Oklahoma

Teams leaving the top 25: Central Florida