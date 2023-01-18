Alabama Baseball No. 20 in D1Baseball.com Preseason Poll

Just when you thought the Southeastern Conference couldn't get much tougher in baseball ...

Tuesday, D1Baseball.com’s Preseason Top 25 was released and had four of the top five teams from the conference, and seven of the top 10.

Alabama was No. 20, is the highest by any outlet so far this preseason and is the highest preseason ranking from D1 since the Crimson Tide opened the 2015 campaign at No. 20.

That's the good news.

The bad news is that the Crimson Tide is still in the toughest division and conference in collegiate baseball.

Alabama is listed fifth in the SEC West behind LSU (1), Ole Miss (4), Texas A&M (5) and Arkansas (8).

D1Baseball also released a list of the top 50 transfers in the conference on its SEC Extra site. The Crimson Tide had four players, including Ed Johnson (18), Mac Guscette (28), Ryan Guardino (36) and Aidan Moza (39).

D1Baseball Preseason Top 25

Rank, Team, Last year, Previous

1 LSU 40-22 25

2 Tennessee 57-9 9

3 Stanford 47-18 5

4 Ole Miss 42-23 1

5 Texas A&M 44-20 3

6 Wake Forest 41-19-1 NR

7 Florida 42-24 21

8 Arkansas 46-21 4

9 Oklahoma State 42-22 17

10 Vanderbilt 39-23 NR

11 East Carolina 46-21 13

12 North Carolina 42-22 14

13 Maryland 48-14 18

14 Virginia Tech 45-14 11

15 TCU 38-22 23

16 Louisville 42-21-1 12

17 UCLA 40-24 22

18 Southern Miss 47-19 15

19 Virginia 39-19 NR

20 Alabama 31-27 NR

21 NC State 36-21 NR

22 Miami 40-20 20

23 South Carolina 27-28 NR

24 Texas Tech 39-22 24

25 Oregon 36-25 NR