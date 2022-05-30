Skip to main content

Alabama Baseball Not Selected to NCAA Regional

Of the 12 Southeastern Conference teams that made the SEC Tournament, the Crimson Tide, the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Kentucky Wildcats were the only three teams not selected to the postseason.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After closing out the regular season and the SEC Tournament on a 4-2 run against Top 25 opponents, Alabama baseball's season was ended on Monday morning.

The Crimson Tide was not selected to participate in an NCAA Regional this season. Of the 12 Southeastern Conference teams that made the SEC Tournament, Alabama, South Carolina and Kentucky were the only three teams not selected to the postseason.

With Alabama softball not advancing past Regional play and Crimson Tide baseball not being selected at all, it will be the first time since 2018 that Alabama has not had either diamond sport play a game in the month of June.

On the season, the Crimson Tide amassed an overall record of 31-27, including a 12-17 record against SEC opponents. Non-conference play was highlighted by sweeps of Xavier, Murray State and Binghamton. In SEC play, Alabama posted wins against every conference foe they faced with the exception of South Carolina and Auburn.

Highlights of the Crimson Tide's season included a road sweep of then-No. 7 Ole Miss, series wins against No. 5 Arkansas and Texas A&M as well as a lone 6-3 victory at No. 1 Tennessee.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

As an 11-seed in Hoover, Alabama started the SEC Tournament off with a 5-3 win over 6-seed Georgia before besting 3-seed Arkansas 4-3 to hand the Razorbacks their third loss against the Crimson Tide in a week's span. Alabama closed out the tournament with losses against 2-seed Texas A&M and 7-seed Florida to end its run.

After the Crimson Tide's ousting at the SEC Tournament, head coach Brad Bohannon was quick to list the reasons why he believed his team belonged in the NCAA Tournament.

"Obviously we're on the bubble, and we've done some really good things this year," Bohannon said. "We won a series from Texas A&M, we beat Arkansas three out of four, split four games with Georgia. Did a lot of good things. Look, you ask anybody in this league, I'd tell you there's 12 teams in this league, we deserve to be in.

"[...] We're way better than last year, and we deserved to be in last year, but we have a better pitching staff, we're better offensively, we're better defensively."

Regional play of the NCAA Tournament is slated to begin on Friday, June 3 and run through Monday, June 6. Super Regionals run from June 10-13, with the College World Series in Omaha, Neb. starting on June 17.

The CWS Finals will being on June 25, with the finals being a best-of-three series.

Gallery: Alabama Baseball vs Florida at the SEC Tournament

Alabama infielder Zane Denton (44) celebrates after hitting a home run as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Alabama pitcher Jake Leger (30) pitches as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Alabama infielder Bryce Eblin (13) scoops up a ground ball as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Alabama outfielder Tommy Seidl (20) swings at the ball as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Antonio Kite
All Things Bama

Alabama Summer Enrollee Spotlight: Antonio Kite

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Bart Starr, Ralph Corrigan, and Bobby Marlow, 1953
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 30, 2022

By Katie Windham11 hours ago
Eli Holstein
Recruiting

What Eli Holstein is Bringing to Alabama: 'They’re Getting a Kid Who is Addicted to Work'

By Tony TsoukalasMay 29, 2022
Crimson Tikes: Wild, Wild Westeros
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Wild, Wild Westeros

By Christopher WalshMay 29, 2022
Tim Castille
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 29, 2022

By Katie WindhamMay 29, 2022
Brad Bohannon, 2022 SEC Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Faces Tough Wait to Learn NCAA Tournament Fate

By Tony TsoukalasMay 28, 2022
Alabama pitcher Jake Leger (30) pitches as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Eliminated from SEC Tournament with 11-6 Loss to Florida

By Joey BlackwellMay 28, 2022
Alabama dugout reacts to a run scored as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs Florida at the SEC Tournament (Elimination Game)

By Tony TsoukalasMay 28, 2022