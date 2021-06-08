Alabama Baseball OF T.J. Reeves Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Should he opt to transfer, Reeves would be immediately eligible to play and would have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — BamaCentral has confirmed that Alabama baseball junior outfielder T.J. Reeves has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The news comes just days after the Crimson Tide was eliminated from the Ruston Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, a 10-8 loss at the hands of NC State.

Should Reeves remain with the Crimson Tide, it would be for his senior season. However, due to the COVID-19 protocols implemented by the NCAA, Reeves still has two years of eligibility left.

For his junior year, Reeves battled an injury that left him in the dugout for 31 games this past season. While he was able to pinch hit for the Crimson Tide in the SEC Tournament and the team's games at the Ruston Regional, he was unable to play as large of a role as he did his freshman and sophomore seasons.

In his 27 games on the field during 2021, Reeves started in 22 of them. His batting average on the season was .229 in 83 at-bats. In total, Reeves has 19 hits — two of those being home runs — and recorded nine runs and eight RBIs.

With a .917 fielding percentage, Reeves was responsible for 32 putouts and three errors in 2021.

Should Reeves ultimately transfer, he will be immediately eligible to play due to the new NCAA policies. In addition, the new SEC policies will allow to be also be immediately eligible even if he were to transfer to another SEC program.

Reeves attended Hueytown High School to the west of Birmingham, Ala. and was one of the top-rated outfield prospects in the state. For his senior season in 2018, Reeves was named 2018 First Team All-Class 6A Alabama honors from the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA). He was also rated as the No. 11 MLB Draft prospect out of the state of Alabama in the 2018 class by Baseball America.