Alabama Baseball Outdone by Texas in Game Two, 2-0

The Crimson Tide could not mount a run in the second game of the series.

Much like Friday's game, it was not baseball weather inside UFCU Disch-Falk Field for Alabama baseball's matchup with No. 1 Texas. The Longhorns were able to push two runs across on Alabama starter Antoine Jean, and that ended up being the difference as Texas took game two by a final score of 2-0.

Alabama moves to 5-2 on the season, and the offense has yet to produce a run in the series despite having 12 hits in the two games played.

Texas crossed the plate early in Saturday's game, hitting two doubles in the bottom of the third to score a run. Longhorns' center fielder Douglas Hodo III lined toward William Hamiter in right, who laid out to try and snare it for an out. He came up just short, though, and Trey Faltine came around to score, breaking the tie much earlier than in game one.

Hamiter exited the game following the third inning after his diving attempt, bringing Will Portera into the game to play second base. Caden Rose moved to center, bumping Pinckney into right field. Alabama maintained its perfect fielding percentage in the series despite losing its everyday right fielder,

The Longhorns followed it up with an RBI-single from Austin Todd in the bottom of the fourth, as Alabama was sat down in order in the second, third and fourth innings by Tristan Stevens.

Jean finished five full innings with four hits, two earned runs, one walk and two strikeouts on 69 pitches. Hunter Furtado pitched the final three innings for Alabama, and he did not allow a baserunner. He has been a bright spot on the mound for the Crimson Tide, as he was credited with the win in last Saturday's game.

Alabama was sat down in order in five times throughout the game, and the Crimson Tide had multiple hits in an inning just once. In the series, Alabama is 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position, and a Crimson Tide runner reached second base just once in Saturday's contest. No hitter for either team had multiple hits in Saturday's game, as the cold weather continued to keep the bats frozen.

First pitch for game three is set for 1 p.m. CT in UFCU Disch-Falk Field, and Alabama will be fighting to not go scoreless in its trip to Austin.