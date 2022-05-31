Alabama Baseball Outfielder Owen Diodati Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama baseball is losing a fan favorite. Outfielder Owen Diodati entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday following his junior season with the Crimson Tide.

This past season, Diodati posted a .242 batting average with eight home runs and 26 runs batted in over 49 games, including 41 starts. He went 3-for-7 with three RBIs during Alabama’s regular-season series win over Arkansas earlier this month but made just one appearance during last week’s SEC Tournament, going 0-for-3 with two walks during the Crimson Tide’s 12-8 loss to Texas A&M.

Diodati, a native of Ontario, Canada, joined the Crimson Tide in 2020. He was selected as a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball News after batting .309 with three doubles, a triple and five home runs in his 17 games of action, including 14 starts. During the shortened season, Diodati led the team with 22 RBIs while putting together seven multi-RBI games. He led all SEC freshmen in RBI and slugging percentage (.673) while tying for the lead in home runs and walks among first-year players.

Diodati saw his production begin to slip in 2021 when he batted .230 with three doubles, a triple and 11 home runs over 56 games while splitting time as an outfielder and a designated hitter. One of the highlights of that season came as he recorded a grand slam in back-to-back games against College of Charleston and South Alabama, becoming the first player in Alabama history to accomplish the feat.

Alabama finished the past season with a 31-27 record. The Crimson Tide was not invited to an NCAA regional when the tournament bracket was released Monday.