Alabama Baseball Ranked No. 25 in Baseball America’s Preseason Poll

The Crimson Tide is ranked 25th in the nation after a 16-1 start to the season in 2020
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama baseball is ranked No. 25 in Baseball America's Preseason Poll, the outlet announced on Monday morning.

The Crimson Tide will look to continue its success from last season, which ended after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the season to prematurely end. Prior to the season coming to an early close, Alabama had gotten off to a 16-1 start to the season.

The Crimson Tide was poised to begin SEC play against Missouri before the pandemic forced the season's untimely demise.

For 2021, Alabama returns only two seniors in catcher Johnny Hawk and right-hand pitcher William Freeman, but has a slew of freshmen joining the team or taking advantage of their additional year of eligibility. In total, the Crimson Tide has 19 true freshmen on its team — 20 total freshmen if you include redshirt-freshman pitcher Landon Green.

Here is the full release regarding the Crimson Tide's No. 25 preseason ranking from Alabama Athletics:

"Alabama enters the 2021 campaign ranked as the No. 25 team in Baseball America’s Preseason Top 25 Poll, the outlet announced on Monday morning.

"The No. 25 ranking marks the Crimson Tide’s first appearance in Baseball America’s Preseason Top 25 since 2014 when UA began the season at No. 21. The SEC led all conferences with nine teams in BA’s preseason poll, including Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss and Mississippi State from the West.

"The Tide is one year removed from a 16-1 stretch to start the 2020 season before the pandemic canceled the remainder of the baseball schedule. Alabama returns 21 letterwinners from that team, including six starting position players and 10 pitchers. The 2021 roster also features 13 newcomers.

"Alabama returns to the field on Friday, Feb. 19 when the Crimson Tide hosts McNeese state to kick off the 2021 campaign. Fans can check out UA’s complete schedule by clicking here."

The 2020 Alabama baseball team
