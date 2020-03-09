Polls Have Alabama Baseball Moving Up, Into Top 20

Even though the University of Alabama baseball team lost its first game of the season over the weekend, it went up in the two polls it was ranked last week.

The Crimson Tide was at No. 20, from No. 23, in the Collegiate Baseball rankings.

Meanwhile, the coaches bumped it up from No. 25 to No. 21.

The Crimson Tide is not ranked in the D1Baseball.com Top 25, or by Baseball America. The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll had yet to be released early Monday afternoon, but Alabama was the top vote getter outside of the top 25 last week.

Alabama finished the week at 3-1, suffering its first loss of the season in the middle game of the weekend against Lipscomb. The loss snapped a 14-game winning streak to start the season as the Crimson Tide was one of only two teams in the nation still undefeated.

The 14-game streak was the best start under head coach Brad Bohannon, surpassing 2018’s mark of 9-0 to start the year. The 14-0 record is also the second-best start to a season in program history and the fifth-longest winning streak, at any point, in the Alabama record books.

Alabama lost 3-2 to Lipscomb on Saturday. It took the other two games of the series, 2-1 and 14-2. The Crimson Tide also pounded out a 12-2 midweek victory against South Alabama.

This week’s Alabama baseball schedule

Tuesday, March 10 – at UAB (7-8/C-USA), Regions Field, 6 p.m. CT

Friday, March 13 – vs. Missouri (9-5/SEC), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 14 – vs. Missouri (9-5/SEC), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 2 p.m.

Sunday, March 15 – vs. Missouri (9-5/SEC), Sewell-Thomas Stadium, 12 p.m.

Collegiate Baseball

Rank Team (Record) Points, Previous

1. Florida (16-0) 496 2

2. Texas Tech. (16-1) 495 3

3. UCLA (13-2) 493 1

4. Georgia (14-2) 489 4

5. Louisville (11-4) 487 6

6. Mississippi (14-1) 484 8

7. Vanderbilt (12-5) 481 5

8. Arizona St. (13-4) 478 10

9. Miami, Fla. (11-4) 475 9

10. Mississippi St. (10-4) 472 12

11. N.C. State (13-2) 469 7

12. Central Florida (15-2) 466 15

13. Auburn (13-3) 464 17

14. Duke (12-3) 462 26

15. Arkansas (9-5) 460 13

16. Florida St. (10-5) 457 14

17. Texas (13-3) 455 19

18. Texas A & M (14-3) 453 20

19. Louisiana St. (11-5) 451 22

20. Alabama (15-1) 449 23

21. Pepperdine (12-3) 448 24

22. Tennessee (14-2) 446 16

23. Virginia (12-4) 444 —

24. Notre Dame (10-2) 443 —

25. Clemson (12-3) 440 27

26. U.C. Santa Barbara (13-2) 439 30

27. Long Beach St. (10-5) 437 21

28. Oklahoma (13-4) 434 28

29. Tulane (13-2) 431 29

30. Wichita St. (13-2) 428 —

USA Today Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points (First), Previous

1 Florida 16-0 771 (28) 1

2 Georgia 14-2 699 0 3

3 Texas Tech 16-1 683 (1) 4

4 UCLA 13-2 645 (1) 2

5 Mississippi 14-1 601 0 8

6 Louisville 11-4 597 0 6

7 Vanderbilt 12-5 536 0 5

8 Miami 11-4 531 0 9

9 North Carolina State 13-2 499 0 7

10 Arizona State 13-4 435 0 13

11 Duke 12-3 431 0 12

12 Central Florida 15-2 403 0 15

13 Oklahoma 13-4 360 1 16

14 Auburn 13-3 290 0 17

15 Arkansas 9-5 272 0 10

16 Florida State 10-5 240 0 14

17 Mississippi State 10-4 200 0 19

18 Long Beach State 10-5 195 0 21

19 Louisiana State 11-5 184 0 22

20 Tennessee 14-2 164 0 11

21 Alabama 15-1 156 0 25

22 Texas 13-3 154 0 22

23 Texas A & M 14-3 147 0 24

24 Pepperdine 12-3 134 0 NR

25 Clemson 12-3 119 0 NR

No longer ranked: No. 18 Texas Christian; No. 20 Michigan.

Also receiving votes: Tulane 105; Texas Christian 88; Dallas Baptist 87; UC Santa Barbara 82; Virginia 77; East Carolina 40; Michigan 39; Oklahoma State 27; Georgia Tech 21; Baylor 10; Wichita St. 6; Santa Clara 6; San Diego 6; Notre Dame 6; Belmont 5; Samford 4; Hawaii 4; Texas-Arlington 3; San Diego State 3; Ohio State 3; New Mexico 2; Navy 2; Wake Forest 1; Old Dominion 1; New Mexico State 1.

This story will be updated