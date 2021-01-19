Alabama Baseball Releases 2021 Schedule

Sewell-Thomas Stadium will play host to 34 games as part of the Tide’s full 56-game slate

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball announced its full 56-game schedule for the 2021 season on Tuesday afternoon. The 2021 slate includes 34 home matchups at Sewell-Thomas Stadium and a full 10-weekend Southeastern Conference schedule.

The 2021 SEC Tournament will once again be held in Hoover, Ala., with the event running from Tuesday, May 25 through Sunday, May 30.

Due to potential issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, all opponents and dates are subject to change at a later date. In addition, games and dates are subject to change for television scheduling purposes.

Baseball season ticket holders will receive ticket information in the coming days with details regarding ticket plan options, reduced capacity requirements, mobile ticket delivery and other items related to social distancing.

2021 Alabama Baseball Schedule Highlights

Four non-conference weekend series leading into SEC play:

McNeese State (Feb. 19-21)



Wright State (Feb. 26-28)



at College of Charleston (March 5-7)



Stetson (March 12-14)

Home-and-home midweek series with:

Jacksonville State



Samford



Troy



UAB

Midweek non-conference pairings at The Joe with:

Alabama State



South Alabama



Southern Miss



UT-Martin



ULM

Ten SEC weekends against the nation’s toughest competition:

at Arkansas (March 19-21)



Ole Miss (March 26-28)



Tennessee (April 2-4)



at Texas A&M (April 9-11)



Auburn (April 16-18)



at Kentucky (April 23-25)



Missouri (April 30-May 2)



at Vanderbilt (May 7-9)



at LSU (May 14-16)



Mississippi State (May 20-22)

You can view the full schedule below: